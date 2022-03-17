March Madness: How to Watch Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament + Open Thread

It’s finally here. That time of year we all know and love: March Madness. We got a taste a week ago with plenty of craziness across the country with every conference in America playing a conference tournament. Hawkeye fans in particular got to relish in the joys of a buzzer beater when Jordan Bohannon opened the bank against Indiana to send Iowa to the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

But now the madness kicks up a notch with 32 NCAA Tournament games in two days of round one. There are 16 games each of the next two days spread across the CBS family of networks with tipoffs running from 11:15am CT to 8:57pm CT on Thursday and Friday. The channel lineup includes CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

To help you identify which game is on when and where, we’ve put together a rundown of the games with tip time, tv channel and opening line. As a reminder, you can stream all of the NCAA Tournament games on Parmount+. Pro tip, they are running a free week trial which would get you through the first two rounds of the tournament if you’re so inclined.

Here’s a look at the full bracket.

Now for the round one games. Click each matchup to be taken to the NCAA’s site for live stats. If you’re so inclined, you can also click each game line to put your money where your mind is. And if you’re looking for some best bets ahead of the action, be sure to check out BoilerHawk’s Ponks for the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday Slate

What: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

When: 11:15 AM CT

TV: CBS

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Michigan -1.5, O/U 137

What: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, New York

When: 11:40 AM CT

TV: TruTV

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Providence -2, O/U 148.5

What: No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

When: 12:45 PM CT

TV: TNT

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Memphis -3, O/U 133.5

What: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

Where: Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, Texas

When: 1:00 PM CT

TV: TBS

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Baylor -20.5, O/U 137.5

What: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

When: 1:45 PM CT

TV: CBS

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Tennessee -18, O/U 133

*****

What: No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, New York

When: 2:10 PM CT

TV: TruTV

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -10.5, O/U 150

*****

What: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

When: 3:15 PM CT

TV: TNT

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Gonzaga -23.5, O/U 149.5

What: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette

Where: Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, Texas

When: 3:30 PM CT

TV: TBS

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: North Carolina -3.5, O/U 152.5

What: No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, New York

When: 5:50 PM CT

TV: TNT

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: UConn -6.5, O/U 132

What: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

When: 6:10 PM CT

TV: CBS

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Kentucky -18, O/U 131.5

What: No. 5 Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. No. 12 Indiana

Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

When: 6:20 PM CT

TV: TBS

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Saint Mary’s -2.5, O/U 126.5

What: No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton

Where: Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, Texas

When: 6:27 PM CT

TV: TruTV

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: San Diego State -2, O/U 120.5

What: No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont

Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, New York

When: 8:20 PM CT

TV: TNT

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Arkansas -5, O/U 139

What: No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

When: 8:40 PM CT

TV: CBS

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Murray State -2, O/U 137.5

What: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron

Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

When: 8:50 PM CT

TV: TBS

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: UCLA -13.5, O/U 128.5

What: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Where: Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, Texas

When: 8:57 PM CT

TV: TruTV

Stream: Parmount+

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Kansas -21.5, O/U 146

That’s the full slate for day one. We’ll update with the full Friday slate, which will mirror Thursday’s tip times, once we get through a chunk of the Thursday slate so as to not totally muddy things up. We’ll also have a fully separate game thread with details on how to watch as the 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes take on 12 seed Richmond this afternoon.

The usual rules for game threads and our community guidelines apply here. Play nice in the comments and if you happen to see spam, please report it.

Most importantly, enjoy the madness!