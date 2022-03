Your Iowa Hawkeyes are BACK in the big dance, which means our Iowa podcasters is BACK dishing hot taeks.

This week on the PP, Ben & Harry have a lot to talk about!

Things like:

Iowa’s Big Ten Tournament run (men and women)

Iowa’s draw in the big dance (men and women)

The big picture on March as a whole

No mention of football!

And lots and lots of McCaffery talk

Find it below, and other places too!