NCAA Tournament: Richmond at a glance

The Richmond Spiders (23-12) mirrored Iowa’s script of four wins in four days to claim the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid. They played their way into the field of 68, and credit to them, after their 10-8 conference record sat them 6th in the standings. Their four wins were more-or-less played in the 60s, though they got to 75 in their win over VCU.

Jacob Gilyard is the head of the snake and an absolute ironman. He’s played roughly 40 minutes a game since the calendar turned to February. The diminutive PG has done that his whole five-year career. He does it all, really, and has had a top 10 steal rate in each of his seasons. Seriously incredible.

Supplementing Gilyard are forwards Grant Golden & Tyler Burton. Golden is the more traditional post but has his share of flair with 2.9 assists/game. Tyler Burton can score inside and out.

As mentioned in the initial write-up, they split two games in Iowa - loss at Drake and a win at UNI. Wins over Toledo, NC State. I missed a second shared opponent - a loss to Maryland - and Richmond is 0-2 whereas Iowa is 3-0.

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 71.9 / 68.5

RPG: 32.3 / 35.5

APG: 14.9 / 12.5

TOPG: 9.8 / 13.1

FG%: 44.4% / 44.5%

3P%: 33.8% / 34.3%

Coach:

Chris Mooney, 17 seasons at Richmond, 18 overall

Overall Record: 23-12 (.657), 328-255 (.563)

A-10 Record: 10-8 (.700), 154-127 (.548)

NCAA Tournament: 2-2 (Sweet 16 in 2011)

Team Leaders:

PPG: Tyler Burton 16.3, Grant Goldon 14.3

RPG: Burton 7.5 (1.5 Off); Golden 5.2 (1.0 Off)

APG: Jacob Gilyard 5.5; Golden 2.9

FG%: Nathan Cayo 54.3%, Golden 51.6%

3P%: Burton 37.8%, Gilyard 36.0%

Last 5 games:

W - v Davidson, 64-62

W - v Dayton, 68-64

W - v VCU, 75-64

W - v Rhode Island, 64-59

L - @ St. Bonaventure, 72-65

KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +9.82 (83)

AdjOffense: 109.1 (68)

AdjDefense: 99.3 (104)

AdjTempo: 66.9 (191)

Conference-only

Offense: 104.0 (6 of 14)

Defense: 102.0 (9)

NET: 81

vs Quad 1: 1-2

Bart Torvik: 91

Since Feb 1: 82