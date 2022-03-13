HAWKEYES RECEIVE 5 SEED, WILL FACE RICHMOND IN BUFFALO, NY

Following the Iowa Hawkeyes VICTORY over the Purdue Boilermakers, we didn’t have to way that long to find out who and where the Hawks would be playing next: 12-seeded Richmond Spiders. Such is the benefit of playing so close to the Selection Show. The Hawks received a 5 seed for their efforts.

Richmond hails from the Atlantic 10, going 23-12 overall and 10-8 in conference play. The Spiders went 4-for-4 to receive the auto bid, with wins over Rhode Island, VCU, Dayton, and Davidson.

The winner of the Hawkeye-Richmond game will play the winner of the game between the 4-seeded Providence Friars and 13-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

In the lead-up to the Selection Show, the Hawkeyes were more or less slotted as a 5-seed, including BracketMatrix’s compilation which had them as the third best 5 seed. This draw is about what one would expect as a result.

We’ll have more on the Spiders later tonight and in the coming days, but some quick hitters put them as the weakest 12 seed - 83rd per KenPom. Notable performances outside of their conference tournament include a win at UNI and a neutral site victory against NC State. They lost at Drake. One common opponent? Utah State. The Spiders lost 85-74 in their second game of the season.

Game times will be announced later, and we’ll update the post here, but by virtue of the Buffalo pod, we know that it will be played on Thursday.

Other relevant teams in Iowa’s bracket include:

1-seed Kansas

11-seed Iowa State (vs. a coachless 6-seed LSU squad)

2-seed Auburn

The Big Ten ended up with 9 teams in the tournament, the most of any conference, and tying last year’s record. They top out at the 3 (Purdue/Wisconsin), with Rutgers & Indiana bringing up the rear in First Four games. The rest:

West:

11 Rutgers-11 Notre Dame v. 6 Alabama

7 Michigan State v. 10 Davidson

South:

4 Illinois v. 13 Chattanooga

11 Michigan v. 6 Colorado State

7 Ohio State v. 10 Loyola

Midwest:

5 Iowa v. 12 Richmond

3 Wisconsin v. Colgate

East:

12 Indiana-12 Wyoming v. Saint Mary’s

3 Purdue v. 14 Yale

Seth Davis after allegedly watching Iowa’s toughness be challenged over the last two days thinks a potential matchup with Providence would also test Iowa’s toughness.