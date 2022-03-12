Iowa vs. Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals: How to Watch, Updated Game Line, Thread + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to do something they haven’t done in 16 years: play in a Big Ten Tournament Championship. The Hawkeyes slipped up in the semifinals a season ago at the hands of the Illinois Fighting Illini. That was Iowa’s first trip to the BTT semifinals since 2006 when the Hawkeyes won the whole dang thing. Now the Hawkeyes look to continue their hot play and earn a shot at the program’s third ever Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday.

Iowa’s here after fighting off a slow start to ultimately earn their 20th double-digit win of the season on Friday as they defeated Rutgers 84-74. The Hawkeyes now face off with the Indiana Hoosiers, who have jumpstarted their hopes at an NCAA Tournament appearance after knocking off both the Michigan Wolverines and most recently the top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini.

While Hawkeye fans were dreaming of a chance at vengeance against the Illini, a rematch with the Hoosiers in the semifinals is a solid consolation prize. Iowa defeated Indiana in the only other meeting this season in Iowa City. That mid-January meeting was one of Iowa’s few single-digit wins this season as the Hawkeyes emerged victorious 83-74 on the back of 29 points and 11 points from not Keegan but Kris Murray.

Now the Hawkeyes look to make it a season sweep against IU and return to the Big Ten Tournament Championship for a chance at re-writing the narrative on Fran McCaffery’s tenure.

As we count down to tip-off, be sure to check out the full preview of today’s matchup. Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game. Note the channel change for the final two rounds of the tournament and the new streaming optio.

What: #24 Iowa Hawkeyes (24-9, 12-8) vs Indiana Hoosiers (20-12, 9-11)

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

When: 12:00 PM CT - Saturday, March 12th

TV: CBS

Stream: Parmount+

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

DraftKings Game Line: Iowa -6, Over/Under 144

The usual rules apply. If you see any spam for live streams, be sure to get them flagged so we can ban accordingly. Play nice in the comments and go Hawks!