Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at a glance

The Illinois Fighting Illini Indiana Hoosiers (20-12, 9-11) overcame two hard fought games to get to the Big Ten semifinals. Their wins over Illinois and Michigan was driven by their performance on the defensive end of the floor, holding them to 66 points/game and less than a point/possession.

Indiana very much needed the first two wins to solidify their tournament resume. Outside of the past day and a half, not sure their resume would gird the loins of bracketologists in a year with such a soft bubble. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue and really, that’s it. St. John’s I guess? Iowa would be their second best win.

Old-school team around Trayce Jackson-Davis & Race Thompson - two important returnees from last season. Mike Woodson added Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, and Miller Kopp from the portal to round out a veteran starting lineup. I thought they’d be better but have shown some of that potential in the conference tournament after finishing the regular season losing seven of nine.

The first time they played was a low point and high point: low point in Keegan’s two-foul jail but a high point for Kris. Kris finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Iowa’s 83-74 win.

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 71.5 / 65.6

RPG: 36.3 / 33.5

APG: 14.7 / 10.4

TOPG: 12.1 / 12.1

FG%: 45.8% / 39.0%

Coach:

Mike Woodson, 1st season at Indiana, 9 in the NBA

Overall: 20-12 (.625), .463 NBA

Big Ten: 9-11 (.450)

B1G Tourney: 2-0

Team Leaders:

PPG: Trayce Jackson-Davis 17.6, Xavier Johnson 12.0

RPG: Jackson-Davis 8.2 (2.4 Off); Race Thompson 7.6 (1.9 Off)

APG: Johnson, 4.8; Jackson-Davis 1.9

FG%: Jackson-Davis 57.8%, Thompson 55.3%

3P%: Parker Stewart 40.6%, Johnson 38.8%

Last 5 games:

W - v Illinois, 65-63

W - v Michigan, 74-69

L - @ Purdue, 69-67

L - v Rutgers, 66-63

W - @ Minnesota, 84-79

KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +14.79 (40)

AdjOffense: 107.0 (93)

AdjDefense: 92.2 (18)

AdjTempo: 67.4 (181)

Conference only

Offense: 100.8 (10)

Defense: 100.8 (1)

NET: 41 (not including today’s result)

vs Quad 1: 4-7

Bart Torvik: 23

Since Feb 1: 60