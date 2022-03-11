Iowa vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament: How to Watch, Updated Game Line, Thread + More

Iowa fans were treated to an offensive explosion on Wednesday as the Hawkeyes thrashed the Northwestern Wildcats 112-76. Iowa set the record books on fire, setting tournament records for points scored, field goals made, three pointers made and margin of victory. The win was Iowa’s 19th by double digits this season and moved them to 9-2 since the calendar turned to February 1.

Now the Hawkeyes advance to face a Rutgers team that intends to play the polar opposite of what we saw on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights only faced off once this season in a rock fight in Piscataway, New Jersey. Iowa managed a season-low 46 points in that affair, which was ultimately decided on a phantom foul call as the clock wound down.

The Hawkeyes have no doubt had a rematch with Rutgers circled on their collective calendars for nearly two months now and that’s just what they’ll get. This will mark the first ever meeting between Iowa and Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes are 2-2 all-time in the BTT against the 4 seed. It’s worth mentioning Wednesday’s dominant win over Northwestern was Iowa’s first ever win as a 5 seed in the BTT. The Hawkeyes had been 0-4 all-time as a 5 seed previously.

As we count down to tip-off, be sure to check out the full preview of today’s matchup. Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game:

What: #24 Iowa Hawkeyes (23-9, 12-8) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8)

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

When: 1:00 PM CT - Friday, March 11th

TV: BTN

Stream: FoxSportsGo

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

DraftKings Game Line: Iowa -7, Over/Under 144.5

