Iowa vs. Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament: How to Watch, Updated Game Line, Thread + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes have closed out the regular season after a maddening 74-72 road loss at Illinois, which killed a five-game winning streak. Now it’s time to turn to the tournaments and Iowa’s last chance to bolster an improving NCAA Tournament resume.

That starts on Thursday as the 5th seeded Hawkeyes take on the 12th seed Northwestern Wildcats to open up Big Ten Tournament play for Iowa. The Wildcats defeated 13th seed Nebraska 71-69 on Wednesday evening to advance to the second round. That’s Northwestern’s second straight win as they closed out the regular season with a 13-point victory over last place Minnesota (which also saw their season come to an end with a first round loss to Penn State on Wednesday evening).

This will be the second meeting between Iowa and Northwestern this season as the Cats came to Iowa City on senior night. The Hawkeyes demolished NU 82-61 in a game that wasn’t that close for most of the night. Iowa had three players in double figures in that one, led by superstar Keegan Murray with 26 points and 18 rebounds. Seniors Connor McCaffery and Jordan Bohannon added 17 and 18 points respectively in their final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. For the Wildcats, it was a lackluster offensive showing with only bench players Ryan Young and Ty Berry cracking double figures.

The Hawkeyes are hoping for a similar performance today as they look to advance to the quarterfinals to take on 4th seed Rutgers.

As we count down to tip-off, be sure to check out the full preview of today’s matchup. Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game:

What: #24 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8) vs Northwestern Wildcats (15-15, 7-13)

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

When: 1:00 PM CT - Thursday, March 10th

TV: BTN

Stream: FoxSportsGo

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

DraftKings Game Line: Iowa -8.5, Over/Under 146.5

