Iowa Football Recruiting: Hawkeyes Land Grad Transfer TE Steven Stilianos

While Hawkeye fans were busy preparing for and enjoying a dominant Iowa basketball win over Northwestern on senior night, the Iowa football team was busy getting better for the upcoming 2022 season. The Hawkeye staff has built considerable momentum in the recruiting trail in recent weeks, adding a trio of commitments in the class of 2023.

On Monday night, the staff kept that momentum rolling but pulled things forward a bit with the addition of an impact grad transfer. Lafayette College tight end Steven Stilianos announced his commitment to Iowa after several weeks of visits and speculation.

God is good. Thanks to everyone that recruited me, this experience has been such a blessing. I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa! Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/xsJALbinUA — Steven Stilianos (@StevenStilianos) February 28, 2022

Stilianos, who visited Iowa City back in January 28th, is a graduate transfer with two years to play two seasons for the Hawkeyes. He’ll look to contribute right away next season alongside Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey.

He comes to the Hawkeyes ready-built at 6’5” and 250 lbs. The Hayes, Virginia native amassed 534 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over four seasons with the FCS Leopards. In the spring 2021 season following the 2020 COVID cancellations, Stilianos won team offensive MVP honors after hauling in nine catches for 125 yards and four touchdowns in the three game season. As a senior, he only played in four games but was the Leopards’ third leading receiver with 21 catches for 130 yards.

While he’s a capable pass-catcher, what really stands out about Stilianos on film is his blocking, where he’s got the quickness and athleticism to track down linebackers and defensive backs in open space and connect for blocks, but also the size and physicality to chip off the end and finish with pancakes. Those traits helped him earn First Team All-Patriot League twice at Lafeyette. In the seven games Stilianos missed last fall, the team averaged just under 82 rushing yards per game compared to nearly 129 yards per game in the four he did play. That sort of play should complement LaPorta and Lachey well.

Stilianos chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia, Temple, Syracuse and UConn. He remains enrolled at Lafeyette where he’ll complete his engineering degree this spring before enrolling at Iowa over the summer. As mentioned, he’ll be immediately eligible this fall and will have two years with the Hawkeyes thanks to the additional COVID year.

Welcome aboard Steven Stilianos!

Steven Stilianos, TE

Ht: 6’5”

Wt: 250 lbs

Hometown: Hayes, Virginia (Lafeyette College)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3