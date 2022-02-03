Iowa-Ohio State basketball postponed

We’re gonna have to wait until Sunday to get our hit of Keegan Murray & Co. as Iowa’s bout with No. 16 Ohio State is postponed due to bad weather... everywhere.

Tonight's game at Ohio State has been postponed due to travel cancellations and inclement weather in the Midwest. Both teams will work with the B1G on a potential date to reschedule the game.



Iowa is next scheduled to compete on Sunday vs Minnesota (3:30 pm). pic.twitter.com/Wlyn3NZhp0 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 3, 2022

A mechanical issue with Iowa’s plane would’ve forced the team to fly to Columbus this morning instead of last night, but the weather out east made that travel impossible. Ohio State canceled classes today due to the snow.

Iowa’s 3:30 Sunday contest against Minnesota is still on the books.