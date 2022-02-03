 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Iowa-Ohio State basketball postponed

Inclement weather moves this game to a later date

By BenjaminRoss
Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

We’re gonna have to wait until Sunday to get our hit of Keegan Murray & Co. as Iowa’s bout with No. 16 Ohio State is postponed due to bad weather... everywhere.

A mechanical issue with Iowa’s plane would’ve forced the team to fly to Columbus this morning instead of last night, but the weather out east made that travel impossible. Ohio State canceled classes today due to the snow.

I live in Chicago and we got 10 inches of snow yesterday and are getting more today.

Iowa’s 3:30 Sunday contest against Minnesota is still on the books.

