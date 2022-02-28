Iowa Basketball vs Northwestern: How to Watch, Updated Game Line, Thread + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take the floor inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for one final time in 2022 as they face off with the Northwestern Wildcats on Senior Night in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes come in as one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten and perhaps the nation. They’re riding a three-game winning streak and have taken home six of their last seven, including dominant wins at Ohio State and in their last home game vs. Michigan State. Iowa is playing for both Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament seeding from here on out.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, are looking to play the role of spoiler. At just 6-12 in the conference and 13-14 overall, Northwestern won’t be playing in the NCAA Tournament and is all but locked in to a 12 or 13-seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wildcats come in losers of four of their last five matchups.

To change the direction things, Northwestern will have to put a stop to Iowa’s Keegan Murray. The National Player of the Year candidate took home Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Monday for a program record 5th time this season. Murray looks to continue closing in on Luka Garza’s single season record of 747 points in what will almost certainly be his final game in Carver.

As we count down to tip-off, be sure to check out the full preview of tonight’s matchup. Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game:

What: Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7) vs Northwestern Wildcats (13-14, 6-12)

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

When: 7:00 PM CT - Monday, February 28th

TV: BTN

Stream: FoxSportsGo

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

DraftKings Game Line: Iowa -10.5, Over/Under 150.5

