21 Iowa Women vs #6 Michigan: How to Watch, Listen + More

Senior day in Iowa City is here as the #21 Iowa Hawkeyes are set to host the #6 Michigan Wolverines in the final regular season game of the year. The Hawkeyes enter the day a half game behind the Wolverines in the Big Ten standings. But Michigan is not alone at the top. They’re tied with Ohio State and Maryland, all within reach of Iowa if the Hawkeyes can win today.

A victory over #6 Michigan would obviously jump the Hawkeyes over the Wolverines, but it would also put them over Maryland, who took down #10 Indiana on Saturday to put themselves in position to share the crown with Michigan if the Wolverines get a win today. All that to say if Iowa wins, they’ll share the Big Ten Regular Season Championship with Ohio State at worst. If the Buckeyes were to lose at Michigan State, Iowa could win the title outright. A loss by the Hawkeyes would result in Michigan and Maryland tying for the title with Ohio State still in play for a share if they win also.

In the only other meeting between these two teams, the Wolverines won in a barn-burner in Ann Arbor. The Hawkeyes fell 98-90 despite an incredible 46-point outing from Caitlin Clark as the Wolverines had four players in double figures and a pair over the 20-point mark.

Despite the loss earlier this season, Iowa still hold a commanding series lead over Michigan. With the 72nd meeting between the two teams on deck today, Iowa enters the matchup leading the series 51-20 all-time. Iowa has won eight of the last 13, including five straight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. One more and the Hawkeyes will be Big Ten Champions.

As we count down to tip-off, here’s a look at the details for today’s matchup.

Matchup: #21 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-7, 13-4) vs. #6 Michigan Wolverines (22-4, 13-3)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, Iowa

Date: Sunday, February 27th

Time: 3 p.m. (CT)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

TV: ESPN2

Go Hawks - let's get a Big Ten Title!