Iowa 86, Michigan State 60: February flight

Keegan Murray had 28 points on 10-15 shooting, in an effort where he had a leading hand in dragging the HATED Michigan State Spartans from one end of the court to the other in a 86-60 win for your Iowa Hawkeyes.

Marcus Bingham Jr. had the first points of the night after MSU won the jump, but the 2-0 lead would be all the Spartans tasted.

Two straight fruitful trips for Keegan Murray and Pat McCaffery set the table for a 10-0 run that was bookended by a Jordan Bohannon three and Tony Perkins completing a 3-point play.

From there on out, it was more or less the Keegan show as he had 18 in the first half, including a stretch where he had 8 straight points as Iowa built an 11-point lead.

Back-to-back 3s from Connor McCaffery gave Iowa its largest of the half to make it 35-20 with 8 left in the frame. Tenacious D kept Michigan State from digging out of the hole with any sort of significance, and a Pat 3 made it 46-32 at the break.

Sparty started the second 4-0 after Bingham and Joey Hauser notched relatively uncontested layups.

A quick and uncharacteristic timeout from Fran reset Iowa and made Tom Izzo very very mad.

Not scoring or getting fouled here - sums up the last few weeks of MSU basketball pic.twitter.com/xZRs10eh3J — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 23, 2022

Izzo got T'd complaining this Keegan Murray block was a foul pic.twitter.com/C6sOU8Jff2 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) February 23, 2022

Bohannon made the techs, Keegan got another old-fashioned three pointer and after letting Sparty get a little confidence and cut Iowa’s lead to 11, Bohannon made two of the dumbest deep balls I’ve ever seen.

Kris Murray then had back-to-back threes himself and that’s when I started chopping veggies.

I checked in at the end, but must’ve missed Izzo go through the handshake line.

