25 Iowa basketball vs. Michigan State: how to watch, game thread, gambling odds and more

Your Iowa Hawkeyes take on the HATED Michigan State Spartans tonight in a homecoming of sorts for one Luka Garza!
ＴＯＮＩＧＨＴ！— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 22, 2022
Hawkeyes x Spartans | 6 pm | ESPN | Jersey Retirement Game pic.twitter.com/f166jNWNm7
Here’s what else you need to know:
What: Michigan State (18-8, 9-6) at No. 25 Iowa (18-8, 8-7)
Where: Carver
When: 6:01 PM, God’s time
Why: Because fuck Tom Izzo
Preview: Right here
TV: ESPN // Jason Benetti & Robbie Hummel
Online: Watch ESPN
Online Radio: HRN
Gamblin’: Iowa -5.5ish, O/U 154.5ish
Play nice in the comments!
