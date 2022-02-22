25 Iowa basketball vs. Michigan State: how to watch, game thread, gambling odds and more

Your Iowa Hawkeyes take on the HATED Michigan State Spartans tonight in a homecoming of sorts for one Luka Garza!

ＴＯＮＩＧＨＴ！



Hawkeyes x Spartans | 6 pm | ESPN | Jersey Retirement Game pic.twitter.com/f166jNWNm7 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 22, 2022

Here’s what else you need to know:

What: Michigan State (18-8, 9-6) at No. 25 Iowa (18-8, 8-7)

Where: Carver

When: 6:01 PM, God’s time

Why: Because fuck Tom Izzo

Preview: Right here

TV: ESPN // Jason Benetti & Robbie Hummel

Online: Watch ESPN

Online Radio: HRN

Gamblin’: Iowa -5.5ish, O/U 154.5ish

Play nice in the comments!