#25 Iowa basketball vs. Michigan State: how to watch, game thread, gambling odds and more

Can Iowa seal the March deal?

By BenjaminRoss
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Alie Skowronski/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Your Iowa Hawkeyes take on the HATED Michigan State Spartans tonight in a homecoming of sorts for one Luka Garza!

Here’s what else you need to know:

What: Michigan State (18-8, 9-6) at No. 25 Iowa (18-8, 8-7)

Where: Carver

When: 6:01 PM, God’s time

Why: Because fuck Tom Izzo

Preview: Right here

TV: ESPN // Jason Benetti & Robbie Hummel

Online: Watch ESPN

Online Radio: HRN

Gamblin’: Iowa -5.5ish, O/U 154.5ish

Play nice in the comments!

