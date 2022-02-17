Iowa Basketball vs Michigan: How to Watch, Updated Game Line, Thread + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes enter a crucial stretch for their NCAA Tournament hopes as the month of February pushes toward an end. It all starts Thursday evening as the Hawkeyes play host to the Michigan Wolverines.

The matchup kicks off Iowa’s run of three games in five days that could make the Hawkeyes’ case for the tournament. The stretch includes a pair of games against top-25 opponents that present an opportunity for Iowa’s first quadrant one victory of the season. Before we get there, however, the Wolverines come to Iowa City ranked 37th in the NET and just outside quad one.

For their part, the Wolverines are also fighting for their tournament lives. Michigan comes in at just 13-10 overall despite being in position to jump into the top half of the Big Ten with a win. The Wolverines have little room for error down the stretch and a road win in Carver would provide a valuable quad one win for Juwan Howard’s group.

As we count down to tip-off, be sure to check out the full preview of tonight’s matchup. Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game:

What: Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6) vs Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6)

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

When: 6:00 PM CT - Thursday, February 17th

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

DraftKings Game Line: Iowa -4.5, Over/Under 149.5

The usual rules apply. If you see any spam for live streams, be sure to get them flagged so we can ban accordingly. Play nice in the comments and go Hawks!