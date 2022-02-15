Iowa Football Recruiting: 2023 Colorado DL Chase Brackney Commits to Hawkeyes

With the introduction of the early signing period in college football a few recruiting cycles ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes changed their approach. While that updated rhythm to the process was obstructed by COVID-19, the Iowa coaching staff has once again been able to wrap up their class of 2022 largely before the early signing period closed. The beauty of getting an early start and wrapping a class up early is the staff is able to focus all attention on the following cycle begin forming the all important relationships with prospects that can lead to campus visits and eventually a potential commitment.

That was the playbook the staff used for Colorado defensive lineman Chase Brackney. The Cherry Creek product had ongoing dialogue with the staff before pulling the trigger on a January 23rd visit to Iowa City. Things went well enough that Brackney decided to end his recruitment on Monday evening and commit to the Hawkeyes little more than three weeks after first setting foot on campus.

Brackney is a big-bodied defensive lineman who could project to a couple different spots at the next level. As a prep, he’s primarily lined up at defensive end. During his junior campaign at Cherry Creek, the same program that produced current Iowa QB Alex Padilla, Brackney racked up a staggering 82 tackles to go along with 4 sacks.

On film, he shows good hand placement, a strong punch and a dominant bull rush. He has good quickness for his size with an ability to run down ball carriers from behind at the prep level. While his repertoire could use a little diversity, his big frame at 6’4” and 260+ pounds already could allow him to move inside at the next level.

The impressive performance as a junior led to several offers with Brackney ultimately choosing the Hawkeyes over offers from USC, Cal, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico State and Utah State. As of his commitment, Brackney was not rated by either Rivals or 247 Sports, though his film and offer list indicate he’s likely a high-end 3-star prospect who may well earn a fourth star should he hit the summer camp circuit and perform well.

As for why the Hawkeyes, speaking with HawkeyeReport Brackney said Iowa just felt like home after a January 23rd visit to Iowa City.

“Iowa checked all the boxes. It was just a perfect fit. All the schools I was talking to were really nice to me and respectful, but Iowa just felt like home,” said Brackney. “When you know, you know.”

Part of that could have been an understanding of what happens inside the program from not only current QB Alex Padilla, but also former defensive back Jordan Bernstine, who has been training Brackney in Colorado. Again speaking to HawkeyeReport ($), Bernstine said Brackney is already well-versed in the “Iowa Way.”

“He’s been training at my facility since I opened it. He’s actually one of about four kids I’ve told, ‘Man, I think you could play at Iowa. You do things the Iowa way.’ That was when he was in 8th grade. He’s a kid who just shows up and brings his lunch box, ready to get to work. Literally. I’ve seen the kid eating ground beef out of a ziplock bag and wash it down with a protein shake during the off-season to bulk up. He has a large frame, wide shoulders, long arms, and has a lot of violent movements! He’s just realizing his potential, the sky is the limit for Chase. I’m excited to see his career with the Hawks!”

Brackney becomes Iowa’s 4th commitment in the class of 2023 and the third commitment to Phil Parker’s defense. He joins 4-star QB Marco Laines, 3-star DL Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and 3-star LB Ben Kueter. Brackney is Iowa’s first commit from the state of Colorado since the aforementioned Padilla signed in the class of 2019.

Welcome aboard Chase Brackney!

Chase Brackney, DL

Ht: 6’4”

Wt: 260 lbs

Hometown: Englewood, Colorado (Cherry Creek)

Stars: 247 Sports - NR; Rivals - NR