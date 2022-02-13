Iowa Basketball vs Nebraska: How to Watch, Updated Game Line + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes look to remain perfect in the month of February as they return home to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday. Iowa is fresh off a 110-87 thrashing of Maryland on Thursday night in Fran McCaffery’s return to action after a positive COVID-19 test that held him out of Iowa’s win over Minnesota a week ago. Jordan Bohannon torched the nets in that trip to College Park while Keegan Murray continues to do what a National Player of the Year candidate does. They look to keep that trend heading in the right direction.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers come into Sunday also riding a bit of a relative hot streak. That is to say, the Huskers are fresh off their first win in Big Ten play and their first win since December 22nd. The Huskers took down that same Minnesota Golden Gopher squad on Wednesday evening.

For the Hawkeyes, that 7-17 record for the Huskers makes this a must win. Iowa continues to be well-positioned for an NCAA Tournament berth, but a home loss to a miserably bad Nebraska team would be not only the first truly bad loss of the season for the Hawkeyes, but also a potential deal-breaker for the selection committee given Iowa also lacks a signature win.

As we count down to tip-off, here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game:

What: Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-17, 1-12)

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

When: 1:00 PM CT - Sunday, February 13th

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

DraftKings Game Line: Iowa -16, Over/Under 158

The usual rules apply. If you see any spam for live streams, be sure to get them flagged so we can ban accordingly. Play nice in the comments and go Hawks!