Iowa 110, Maryland 87: turtle racing

Jordan Bohannon hit a record 10 three-pointers for an opponent in Maryland’s building, also marking an Iowa single-game record going 10-16 from deep in a 110-87 rout in College Park on Thursday night.
Iowa amassed a 57-41 halftime lead thanks in large part to Bohannon’s 6-9 early effort from deep, and another 16 points from Keegan Murray in a vintage Keegan Murray performance. He matched Bohannon’s 30-point night, shooting 12-14 from the floor while pulling down 7 boards and notching 2 blocks.
Bohannon made his first three just 80 seconds into the game and Iowa rode his wave in the second consecutive contest where he started at the 1 while Tony Perkins took over duties at the 2. Perkins wasn’t without his struggles, forcing Joe Toussaint and Ahron Ulis into a weird cocktail while playing slightly out of position, with JT outperforming his teammates.
The trey G O D @JordanBo_3.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2022
CC: @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/6grQxOlR59
The only drama of the night came when Pat McCaffery stepped on a refs foot and rolled his ankle early in the first. He was back about 10 minutes later with it wrapped up and looked just fine to me. Putting in Connor instead of Kris in that situation is an easy nit to pick, but he found an open Bohannon right away so that shut me up.
From then on out it was more or less the Bohannon and Keegan show, with Payton Sandfort knocking down two quick threes in his 8 minutes in the first frame.
Iowa took that 16-point halftime lead and more or less shoved it down Maryland’s throat, going up 74-45 just five minutes into the second. Two threes from Bo, another couple makes from Keegan and back-to-back buckets from Perkins amassed a 15-0 run that just about shut the door on a Terp squad that shot 0-11 from the floor during Iowa’s scoring spurt.
I went and sliced some vegetables and came back to a 103-76 Iowa lead with 3:44 to go. Josh Ogundele was double dribbling as Robbie Hummel was calling Purdue’s odds at winning the national championship this year.
The rest
- Aidan McCool looks like he’s named Aidan McCool
- Bohannon had 5 assists to go with his scoring effort, if this is what he needed to turn the lights back on, huge credit to Fran.
- Perkins was pretty forgettable in the first half, but came alive in the second. I still think Toussaint offers more between those two and Ulis, but I don’t mind each of them getting their run.
- Another good night from Filip Rebraca, pulling down 7 boards as Iowa out-rebounded the Terps 37-28.
- Overall, Iowa shot 56% from deep and 60% from the floor. More, please!
Loading comments...