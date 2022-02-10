Iowa 110, Maryland 87: turtle racing

Jordan Bohannon hit a record 10 three-pointers for an opponent in Maryland’s building, also marking an Iowa single-game record going 10-16 from deep in a 110-87 rout in College Park on Thursday night.

Iowa amassed a 57-41 halftime lead thanks in large part to Bohannon’s 6-9 early effort from deep, and another 16 points from Keegan Murray in a vintage Keegan Murray performance. He matched Bohannon’s 30-point night, shooting 12-14 from the floor while pulling down 7 boards and notching 2 blocks.

Bohannon made his first three just 80 seconds into the game and Iowa rode his wave in the second consecutive contest where he started at the 1 while Tony Perkins took over duties at the 2. Perkins wasn’t without his struggles, forcing Joe Toussaint and Ahron Ulis into a weird cocktail while playing slightly out of position, with JT outperforming his teammates.

The only drama of the night came when Pat McCaffery stepped on a refs foot and rolled his ankle early in the first. He was back about 10 minutes later with it wrapped up and looked just fine to me. Putting in Connor instead of Kris in that situation is an easy nit to pick, but he found an open Bohannon right away so that shut me up.

From then on out it was more or less the Bohannon and Keegan show, with Payton Sandfort knocking down two quick threes in his 8 minutes in the first frame.

Iowa took that 16-point halftime lead and more or less shoved it down Maryland’s throat, going up 74-45 just five minutes into the second. Two threes from Bo, another couple makes from Keegan and back-to-back buckets from Perkins amassed a 15-0 run that just about shut the door on a Terp squad that shot 0-11 from the floor during Iowa’s scoring spurt.

I went and sliced some vegetables and came back to a 103-76 Iowa lead with 3:44 to go. Josh Ogundele was double dribbling as Robbie Hummel was calling Purdue’s odds at winning the national championship this year.

