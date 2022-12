The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) turn it around quickly to face the #20 Iowa State Cyclones (7-1) in the Cy-Hawk Series. In Fran McCaffery’s tenure, the Hawks are 5-7 against ISU, including 4-2 at home. They’re 1-4 against ranked Cyclone teams in that timeframe, with the lone win coming in 2016. Because Iowa lost last night, a win tomorrow would be Fran McCaffery’s 500th.

About the Cyclones

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 71.8 / 56.8

RPG: 35.3 / 33.9

APG: 15.8 / 9.9

TOPG: 12.6 / 20.8 (!!!)

FG%: 44.1% / 37.3%

3P%: 31.8% / 26.3%

Coach:

T.J. Otzelberger, 2nd season at Iowa State, 7th overall

Record: 29-14 (.674) at ISU, 128-77 (.624) overall

Statistical Leaders (2022-23 stats):

PPG: Jaren Holmes 14.8; Caleb Grill 10.5

RPG: Aljaž Kunc 6.4 (1.8 ORPG); Grill 4.1 (0.5 ORPG)

APG: Tamin Lipsey 3.8; Holmes 3.4

FG%: Hason Ward 61.9%; Lipsey 55.6%

3P%: Holmes 40.0%; Grill 34.8%

Projected starting lineup ($) & 2022-23 stats:

They’ve started every game of the 2022-23 season together

G - #3 Tamin Lipsey, Fr, 6’1”, 200 lbs: 6.3 PPG, 3.8 APG, 2.0 SPG, 55.6% FG, 25.8 MPG

G - #2 Caleb Grill, Sr, 6’3”, 200 lbs: 10.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 41.2% FG, 34.8% 3P, 32.4 MPG

G - #13 Jaren Holmes, Sr, 6’4”, 210 lbs: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.6 RPG, 38.2% FG, 40.0% 3P, 30.1 MPG

F - #5 Aljaž Kunc, Sr, 6’8”, 225 lbs: 7.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.4 APG, 46.5% FG, 32.1% 3P, 28.4 MPG

C - #21 Osun Osunniyi, Sr, 6’10”, 235 lbs: 10.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 52.5% FG, 40.0% 3P, 18.0 MPG

Last 5 games:

W - v St. John’s, 71-60

W - v North Dakota, 63-44

L - v Connecticut, 71-53

W - v North Carolina, 70-65

W - v Villanova, 81-79 (OT)

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +15.15 (41)

AdjOffense: 105.0 (114)

AdjDefense: 89.9 (13)

AdjTempo: 66.2 (261)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: +14.63 (43)

AdjOffense: 103.1 (171)

AdjDefense: 88.5 (5)

AdjTempo: 66.3 (226)

Bart Torvik: 31

Evan Miyakawa: 44

NET: 23