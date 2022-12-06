Iowa Football’s Terry Roberts, Jestin Jacobs Enter the Portal

Bad news came in doubles early in the week as Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs entered the transfer portal Monday night. Teammate Terry Roberts followed suit Tuesday morning.

Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs officially is in the portal this morning. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) December 6, 2022

#Iowa CB Terry Roberts is in the portal as a graduate student. He was limited to five games this season but recorded 13 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 6, 2022

Both players started the year on Iowa’s defense, but had their seasons cut short due to injuries. Jacobs got hurt in just the second game of the year and had to undergo surgery shortly afterwards, while Roberts was having a very nice season until he sustained an injury in practice leading up to the Ohio State game.

His injury forced Iowa to change its identity a little bit, moving Cooper DeJean to the corner opposite Riley Moss while Sebastian Castro learned cash on the fly.

Iowa’s defensive backfield thins out even more with Reggie Bracy leaving after spending three years in Iowa City.

Iowa safety Reggie Bracy, a core special teamer and backup safety, has entered the transfer portal. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) December 5, 2022

Jacobs’ defection leaves the cupboard a little bare in the linebacking room, as Jack Campbell will surely depart to the NFL and Seth Benson set to graduate.

Jay Higgins, Kyler Fisher and Logan Klemp remain the only backers on the roster to record a tackle in 2022.

With the defensive attrition we’ve seen, Iowa better either 1. reload in the portal or 2. find an offense if it wants to remain competitive on the field moving forward.