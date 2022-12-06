 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iowa Football’s Terry Roberts, Jestin Jacobs Enter the Portal

Bummer, man

By BenjaminRoss
NCAA Football: Nevada at Iowa Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bad news came in doubles early in the week as Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs entered the transfer portal Monday night. Teammate Terry Roberts followed suit Tuesday morning.

Both players started the year on Iowa’s defense, but had their seasons cut short due to injuries. Jacobs got hurt in just the second game of the year and had to undergo surgery shortly afterwards, while Roberts was having a very nice season until he sustained an injury in practice leading up to the Ohio State game.

His injury forced Iowa to change its identity a little bit, moving Cooper DeJean to the corner opposite Riley Moss while Sebastian Castro learned cash on the fly.

Iowa’s defensive backfield thins out even more with Reggie Bracy leaving after spending three years in Iowa City.

Jacobs’ defection leaves the cupboard a little bare in the linebacking room, as Jack Campbell will surely depart to the NFL and Seth Benson set to graduate.

Jay Higgins, Kyler Fisher and Logan Klemp remain the only backers on the roster to record a tackle in 2022.

With the defensive attrition we’ve seen, Iowa better either 1. reload in the portal or 2. find an offense if it wants to remain competitive on the field moving forward.

