The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) take on the #15 Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0) in Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic. #17 Illinois takes on #2 Texas so the Hawks are, admittedly, the odd man out. But that doesn’t mean there’s not a huge opportunity for the guys in black & gold to get a big win - it would be Fran McCaffery’s 500th - in an event with cancer research at the center of it.

About the Blue Devils

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 72.2 / 58.7

RPG: 40.2 / 30.3

APG: 14.0 / 10.4

TOPG: 11.4 / 13.2

FG%: 43.0% / 39.8%

3P%: 30.7% / 26.7%

Coach:

Jon Scheyer, 1st season at Duke, 1st overall

Record: 8-2 (.800)

Statistical Leaders (2022-23 stats):

PPG: Kyle Filipowski 15.2; Jeremy Roach 12.2

RPG: Filipowski 9.3 (2.8 ORPG); Ryan Young 6.5 (3.7 ORPG)

APG: Roach 3.6; Tyrese Proctor 2.3

FG%: Young 71.4%; Dereck Lively II 65.4%

3P%: Mark Mitchell 45.0%; Jacob Grandison 37.0%

Most recent starting lineup ($) & 2022-23 stats:

They’ve started the last 7 games together

G - #3 Jeremy Roach, Jr, 6’2”, 180 lbs: 12.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 2.1 TOPG, 1.4 SPG, 38.1% FG, 31.1% 3P, 32.9 MPG

G - #5 Tyrese Proctor, Fr, 6’5”, 175 lbs: 7.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, 31.6% FG, 20.5% 3P, 26.7 MPG

F - #25 Mark Mitchell, Fr, 6’8”, 220 lbs: 9.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 50.0% FG, 45.0% 3P, 23.2 MPG

C - #30 Kyle Filipowski, Fr, 7’0”, 230 lbs: 15.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 ORPG, 1.4 SPG, 43.4% FG, 36.1% 3P, 27.6 MPG

C - #1 Dereck Lively II, Fr, 7’1”, 230 lbs: 4.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 65.4% FG, 17.7 MPG

Last 5 games:

W - v Boston College, 75-59

W - v #25 Ohio State, 81-72

L - v #24 Purdue 75-56

W - v Xavier, 71-64

W - v Oregon State, 54-51

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +21.44 (17)

AdjOffense: 113.8 (17)

AdjDefense: 92.3 (28)

AdjTempo: 65.5 (279)

Continuity: 15.9% (333)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: +25.15 (8)

AdjOffense: 121.1 (1)

AdjDefense: 95.9 (49)

AdjTempo: 67.3 (172)

Bart Torvik: 8

Evan Miyakawa: 13

NET: 17