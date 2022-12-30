Hawkeye Women’s Basketball Derails Purdue

The Caitlin Clark show continued last night in the friendly confines of Carver Hawkeye Arena. Iowa cruised to an 83-68 win against the 10-3 Purdue Boilermakers. Iowa improved to 11-3 (3-0 B1G). The Hawkeyes are tied with Ohio State at the top of the conference with three wins and zero losses. Monika Czinano scored her 2000th point in her Hawkeye career, joining Caitlin Clark in the 2000 point club. It marks the first time in B1G women’s history that teammates have scored 2000 points in the same season.

HISTORY MADE!



Congratulations to @IowaWBB’s Monika Czinano (@MCzinano) on scoring her 2,000th career point!



Czinano and Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) are the first #B1GWBBall teammates ever to reach 2,000 points in the same season! pic.twitter.com/9b23j61Jic — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) December 30, 2022

For the game Clark had 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. National Player of the Year.

Monika Czinano had 12 points and 5 rebounds. The Hawkeyes were also boosted by a terrific game from McKenna Warnock. Warnock had 19 points; she was 5 of 7 from three point range. She also finished with 9 rebounds. Kate Martin did what Kate Martin does. She doesn’t get cheated on the basketball court. Martin ended with 9 points and 8 boards. The Hawkeyes’ true freshman Hannah Stuelke played 11 minutes and scored 11 points and collected 10 rebounds. Stuelke has the size, strength, and skill to be a difference maker for the B1G season and on into March Madness. Stuelke will be one of main building blocks for Coach Lisa Bluder’s team going forward.

The Hawkeyes had four players score in double figures. This team shares the ball. Here is one-such possession. Iowa does an excellent job of entering the ball into the post. In this instance when three players collapse on Czinano in the post, Monika makes a strong pass to the weak side for a wide-open three point shot. An inside-out three point shot is one of the “easiest” shots in basketball.

Next up for the Hawkeyes is a road trip to Illinois on New Year’s Day at 2pm. The Illini are 12-2 on the year and 2-1 in the B1G.

Illinois Information

At first glance Illinois is a formidable opponent. The Illini are 7-0 at home. Illinois can score the basketball. The Illini are averaging 80.4 points per game (more than 22 points than their opponents). Illinois is also averaging 42.9 rebounds compared to its opponents 31.4. The Hawkeyes will need to continue to bring intensity and communication on the defensive end, and rebounding is always paramount. The Hawkeyes will be facing a team that can score the ball. Illinois is shooting 42% from three, and 78% from the free throw line.

Illinois’ Top Players

Makira Cook (5’6” guard) 18.3 PPG (48% 3FG)

Adalia McKenzie (5’10” guard) 16.5 PPG / 6.2 RPG

Genesis Bryant (5’6” guard) 13.8 PPG (50% 3FG)

Kendall Bostic (6’2” forward) 8.2 PPG / 9.6 RPG

Heading to Nashville:

I coached high school basketball for many years and missed out on a number of Hawkeye bowl games, including two family trips. Even though this has not been a stellar Hawk season, Iowa bowl games have always been extra special to me. My wife and I are joining my brother and his wife for the Music City Bowl. It will be fun to see Hawk fans (I get tired of living amongst Gophers) and some of the younger, less-experienced Hawk players. I’m not a huge fan of the transfer portal and where the game is going, but it will be fun to see some new faces out there. As always, Go Hawks and Happy New Year! It’s great to be a Hawkeye!