Iowa vs. Kentucky: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Forecast For the Music City Bowl

Weather Update

Anyone going to this game? Bring a poncho for tailgating and the early portions of the game, as rain chances in and around Nashville are in the 50-75 percent range throughout the morning. But we get to kickoff and the rain chances drop off and it looks like a decent morning/afternoon.

Not bad given how cold it was just a week ago. Temps around 60, even with some rain? Take it and run.

Vegas Movement

This line has hovered around Iowa -2, and my latest check-in with our fantastic friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has the line now at Iowa -2.5 with an over/under of 31 points. With everyone that’s set to be out for this game on both sides, 31 seems high. This is going to be an awesome game from a sickos point of view, so the game will probably be 31-27 or something odd that blows the over/under out of the water.

Line: Iowa -2.5 (-110/-110)

Over/Under: 31 (-110/-110)

Wager at your own risk!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.