Iowa Football Recruiting: OT Trevor Lauck Signs With Hawkeyes

When you think of Iowa football, a few position groups stick out, but the one that makes or breaks the Hawkeyes is offensive line. As the coaching staff looks to build for the future, a key part of that is restocking the cupboards and ensuring there is a mix of developmental prospects and high end high school athletes.

With Indianapolis native Trevor Lauck, the staff found the latter. A 4-star offensive tackle, Lauck had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Indiana, Louisville, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia and several others. But Iowa City was home.

Today, Lauck made it official as he signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Iowa.

A B1G addition up front in the trenches. Welcome home, Trevor!@TrevorLauck x #SWARM23 pic.twitter.com/RPunG6gL1X — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 21, 2022

Lauck is an integral part of Iowa’s class of 2023. With the loss of 5-star tackle Kadyn Proctor, he comes in as the highest rated prospect in the bunch and he earns every bit of his 4-star rating.

An absolute mauler in both the run and pass game, Lauck is a massive human being at 6’6” and already approaching 290 pounds as a senior at Roncalli High School. On film, Lauck absolutely imposes his will on others. He uses his massive frame and sheer strength to get his hands on defenders and drive them where he wants to go, which tends to be on their back.

Lauck does a solid job with hand placement and is very good about using his leverage to drive defenders off balance and eventually into the ground. He shows a mean streak and consistently plays through the whistle in a way that Hawkeye fans will know and love.

Iowa is set to sign four offensive linemen in the class of 2023, including another tackle prospect in Cannon Leonard. The Hawkeyes are set to return 13 scholarship linemen in 2023, assuming senior Justin Britt is able to continue his career. That likely means Lauck takes a redshirt in his freshman season, but with four players who started games on the line in 2022 poised to be juniors next year, the Hawkeyes will have major holes entering 2025. Look for Lauck to be among the top candidates to fill one of those holes.

Welcome aboard, officially, Trevor Lauck!

Trevor Lauck, OL

Ht: 6’6”

Wt: 285 lbs

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana (Roncalli)

Stars: 247 Sports - 4; Rivals - 4

Commitment Post: Trevor Lauck Commits to Hawkeyes