Iowa vs Eastern Illinois: At a glance, How to Watch, + Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 0-1) are back in a schedule-adjusted game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-9, 0-0). Originally slated for this evening, we’re tipping off shortly after the women’s game so ... 2:30ish.

While SEMO boasted a couple wins against okay basketball teams, this EIU squad is ... not that. They’re about as low as you can get in KenPom and their only wins came against teams worse than them. Helps when they schedule St. Mary of the Woods and Blackburn (and IUPUI who is PUUUUUIIII bad).

So yeah...it’s rough. Curious if Iowa’s guards can have a “get right” game after Saturday’s win but other in that don’t come away with anything disastrous.

Below are some additional details on Eastern Illinois and how to watch.

About the Panthers

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 66.9 / 67.8

RPG: 33.8 / 39.9

APG: 13.0 / 14.0

TOPG: 13.3 / 17.6

FG%: 41.8% / 41.7%

3P%: 27.6% / 34.2%

Coach:

Marty Simmons: 2nd year at Eastern Illinois, 13th overall

Record: 8-35 (.186) at Eastern Illinois, 192-210 (.478) overall

Statistical Leaders:

PPG: Kinyon Hodges 12.4, Yaakema Rose 10.3

RPG: Nick Ellington 4.3 (1.8 ORPG), Rose 4.0 (1.0 ORPG)

APG: Rose 2.7, Hodges 2.7

FG%: Ellington 53.3%, Hodges 46.8%

3P%: Kyle Carlesimo 37.1%, Cameron Haffner 35.7%

Most used starters ($) & 2022-23 stats:

G - #4 Yaakema Rose Jr., Grad, 5’9”, 185 lbs: 10.3 PPG, 2.7 APG, 4.0 RPG, 40.7% FG, 24.8 MPG

G - #10 Kinyon Hodges, Jr, 6’2”, 180 lbs: 12.4 PPG, 2.7 APG, 3.9 RPG, 46.8% FG, 30.1 MPG

G - #20 Caleb Donaldson, Jr, 6’5”, 195 lbs: 8.4 PPG, 2.2 APG, 46.0% FG, 29.0 MPG

F - #5 Sincere Malone, Fr, 6’8”, 210 lbs: 6.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 43.9% FG, 22.3 MPG

C - #11 Nick Ellington, Jr, 6’8”, 220 lbs: 6.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 53.3% FG, 16.3 MPG

Last 5 games:

W - at IUPUI, 70-59 (12/17)

L - v Western Illinois, 79-75 (12/10)

L - v Ball State, 76-59 (12/7)

W - v Blackburn, 93-43 (12/3)

L - v Northern Illinois, 90-70 (11/30)

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: -21.34 (356)

AdjOffense: 87.7 (357)

AdjDefense: 109.1 (315)

AdjTempo: 68.4 (189)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: -25.72 (357)

AdjOffense: 83.2 (357)

AdjDefense: 108.9 (285)

AdjTempo: 64.7 (305)

Bart Torvik: 352

Evan Miyakawa: 359

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 21st

Time: ~2:30 pm CT

Opponent: Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-9, 0-0); Ohio Valley Conference; Charleston, IL

Location: Carver Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bob Hansen)

Streaming: BTN+