Iowa Football Recruiting: LB Aidan Hall Signs With Hawkeyes

Home grown Hawkeyes give Iowa a home town flavor with an added reason to root for the players and the team. They are part of what makes the program mean more to fans than any professional team ever could. And it helps when those home grown Hawkeyes happen to be damn good.

That’s a great way to describe linebacker commit Aidan Hall - damn good.

Hall, like many hometown heroes to don the black and gold before him, is a bit of a do it all guy. He plays offense, he plays defense, he runs the ball, he catches it, he scores, he stops others from scoring. Whatever you need, Aidan Hall can do it and he’s ready to do it for the Hawkeyes.

Today, Hall made it official as he signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Iowa.

Homegrown Hawk from Harlan. Excited to get Aidan to Iowa City!@aidan6hall x #SWARM23 pic.twitter.com/qRCgwwFGRg — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 21, 2022

Officially listed as an athlete by the recruiting services due to his versatility, Hall is expected to end up as a linebacker in Phil Parker’s defense. The best “athletes” have a tendency of finding their way to Parker’s side of things at Iowa.

At 6’2” and 200 pounds, Hall has a good frame for the position, though he’ll likely need to bulk up a bit unless Parker has another change to the position up his sleeve. To go with the frame, Hall is a tremendous athlete with really good burst and deceptive straight line speed to outrun tacklers, and in the future run down ball carriers.

As a senior at Harlan High School, Hall ran for 810 yards on the ground while adding 837 yards receiving with a blistering 31 total touchdowns on offense. On defense, he tallied 27 total tackles, four TFLs, one interception and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. For good measure, he tacked on a pair of special teams touchdowns as he led Harlan to its second straight Iowa class 3A state championship.

With the departure of Jestin Jacobs and the graduation of Seth Benson and Jack Campbell, Iowa is set to return 8 linebackers in 2023. They’re expected to sign a pair in this class as Hall is joined by Iowa City native Ben Kueter, who projects as a middle linebacker. Given the depth, look for Hall to spend a year either as a redshirt or potentially putting his special teams prowess to use before working into the mix in 2024 or 2025 as an outside linebacker once he’s added 15-20 pounds to his frame.

Welcome aboard, officially, Aidan Hall!

Aidan Hall, LB

Ht: 6’2”

Wt: 200 lbs

Hometown: Harlan, IA (Harlan)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3

