Iowa Football Recruiting: RB Kamari Moulton Signs With Hawkeyes

For all of the concerns about Iowa’s passing attack in 2022, many of the issues stem from a lack of running game. The Hawkeye offense is built around a solid zone rushing attack to set up play-action. Balanced offense that protects the ball and takes shots when they’ve been adequately set up.

But getting that balance and setting up the deep shots depends on a strong rushing attack. That was lacking in 2022 as the Hawkeyes searched for their workhorse out of the backfield and worked in a new offensive line.

Looking into 2023, the Hawkeyes have their workhorse in the backfield and a more experienced line. But the recruiting class of ‘23 is about building depth for beyond 2023 and looking for that next next thing.

Today, Moulton made it official as he signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Iowa.

Listed at 5’10” and 190 pounds, Moulton is likely a bit smaller than his list size, but doesn’t let the lack of bulk hold him back from breaking tackles at a high rate. On film, he shows good burst and an ability to hit the hole and make himself even smaller as he pushes through the second level to avoid or minimize contact. Once through that second layer of defenders, Moulton lets the top end speed do the rest, blowing past the secondary and anyone taking poor pursuit angles.

Over the last two seasons at Cardinal Gibbons, Moulton has rushed for 1,823 yards and 26 TDs on 287 total carries for an average of nearly 6.4 yards per rush.

Moulton is one of two backs expected to sign with the Hawkeyes during the early period, joining Texas native Terrell Washington Jr. The Hawkeyes have three existing RBs on the roster making for a total of five running backs for 2023. As such, both Moulton and Washington will have an opportunity to carve out a role in what is being pitched as an improved offense from what we saw in 2022.

Welcome aboard, officially, Kamari Moulton!

Kamari Moulton, RB

Ht: 5’10”

Wt: 190 lbs

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3

Commitment Post: Kamari Moulton Commits to Hawkeyes