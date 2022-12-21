Iowa Football Recruiting: WR Jarriett Buie Signs With Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a track record of putting players into the NFL. A LOT of players. Those have come from a number of positions with Iowa being in a position to stake a legitimate claim as “position U” at a handful of spots.

One of those positions, however, is NOT wide receiver. The Hawkeyes have struggled to produce consistent talent at the position and that’s been due in part to a self fulfilling circle Iowa has fallen into. A lack of production at the position means a lack of talent recruited and a lack of talent recruited means there’s no future production at the position.

But when Iowa has had some success in the position group, it’s largely been with, well, larger wide receivers. After getting away from that archetype for a few cycles, the Iowa staff has certainly leaned back into it this cycle and found exactly what they’ve been yearning for in Florida receiver Jarriett Buie, who committed to the Hawkeyes just over a month ago.

Today, Buie made it official as he signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Iowa.

A speedster who can take the top off of a defense. Welcome home, Jarriett!@BuieJarriett x #SWARM23 pic.twitter.com/HsziOv3obv — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 21, 2022

Buie is a big-framed receiver from Tampa Jesuit - the same high school as former Hawkeye Dane Belton. Measuring in at 6’3” and 190 pounds, Buie has prototypical size for Iowa’s X position and solid speed on the outside. On film, he shows a robust route tree and demonstrates an ability to utilize his big frame to high point passes in traffic and come down with catches among smaller defenders while also outrunning those defenders on the edge or in the open field.

As a senior, Buie finishes with 735 receiving yards and 6 TDs on 47 catches for an average of 15.6 yards per reception. The combination of stats and physical abilities helped earn the Tampa native a 3-star rating from both Rivals and 247 Sports.

Buie is one of three receiver commits in Iowa’s class of 2023, joining Kansas City native Dayton Howard, who also projects as a bigger outside WR, and Marion native Alex Mota. The Hawkeyes return just three other receivers from this year’s group after losing Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce to the transfer portal. However, it remains a possibility that senior Nico Ragaini opts to use his COVID year and returns for another season.

Iowa is also pursuing opportunities in the transfer portal and is expected to take at least one transfer at the position. Even at that, the Hawkeyes are expected to have fewer than ten scholarship receivers in 2023, meaning Buie and the other incoming freshmen have a very real opportunity to contribute right out of the gate.

Welcome aboard, officially, Jarriett Buie!

Jarriett Buie, WR

Ht: 6’3”

Wt: 190 lbs

Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3

Commitment Post: Jarriett Buie Commits to Hawkeyes