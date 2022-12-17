Iowa vs Southeast Missouri St: At a glance, How to Watch, + Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 0-1) return to the hardwood after a much needed break. They take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6, 0-0) at 7:30p.

SEMO State comes into the matching boasting wins against D-1 schools South Florida, Evansville, and Boston U. A tight neutral site loss to UC Davis saw their KenPom ranking peak at 261 and are going on a five-game slide. The Hawkeyes are just the second power conference team they’ve played this season, with a 96-89 loss at Missouri as the other. It was their most impressive offensive performance as they tallied 1.13 points/possession (but gave up 1.22).

Honestly the big thing for me as it pertains to the Hawkeyes is if the week-ish off to facilitate finals week was to their benefit as they were looking like the walking wounded. Last game saw three guys play 38+ minutes in the overtime loss to Wisconsin and six Hawks post season-highs in minutes last week.

So yeah, much needed break.

From a mismatch perspective...these guys foul a ton - 348th in defensive free throw rate - so I expect Iowa to try and live at the charity stripe.

Below are some additional details on Southeast Missouri State and how to watch.

About the Redhawks

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 71.0 / 68.4

RPG: 36.8 / 34.7

APG: 13.7 / 11.7

TOPG: 14.9 / 15.6

FG%: 41.4% / 42.5%

3P%: 33.8% / 29.4%

Coach:

Brad Korn: 3rd season at Southeast Missouri State, 3rd overall

Record: 30-40 (.429)

Statistical Leaders:

PPG: Phillip Russell 16.5; Israel Barnes 14.8 (5 games played)

RPG: Kobe Clark 10.0 (2.9 ORPG); Josh Early 5.1 (1.3 ORPG)

APG: Russell 4.5; Clark 3.0

FG%: Adam Larson 51.9%; Nate Johnson 51.1%

3P%: Aquan Smart 43.8%; Larson 43.2%

Presumed starters ($) & 2022-23 stats:

Six starting lineups this season...these guys have the most starts, though

G - #1 Phillip Russell, So, 5’10”, 165 lbs: 16.5 PPG, 4.5 APG, 41.6% FG, 32.9% 3P, 30.2 MPG

G - #3 Aquan Smart, So, 6’3”, 175 lbs: 5.3 PPG, 37.8% FG, 43.8% 3P, 21.7 MPG

G - #5 Chris Harris, R-Sr, 6’3”, 205 lbs: 11.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.2 APG, 29.2% FG, 28.8% 3P, 29.1 MPG

F - #24 Kobe Clark, So, 6’6”, 189 lbs: 7.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.9 ORPG, 3.0 APG, 1.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 36.9% FG, 31.0% 3P, 32.8 MPG

C - #14 Nate Johnson, Sr, 6’9”, 250 lbs: 5.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 51.5% FG, 16.5 MPG

Last 5 games:

L - at Arkansas St, 68-61 (12/14)

L - v Purdue Fort Wayne, 89-68 (12/7)

L - at Missouri, 96-89 (12/4)

L - at Milwaukee, 85-68 (11/28)

L - v UC Davis, 73-71 (11/27)

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: -8.79 (276)

AdjOffense: 96.7 (296)

AdjDefense: 105.5 (249)

AdjTempo: 71.9 (41)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: -6.41 (244)

AdjOffense: 104.1 (154)

AdjDefense: 110.5 (315)

AdjTempo: 71.8 (14)

Bart Torvik: 276

Evan Miyakawa: 41

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, December 17th

Time: 7:30 pm CT

Opponent: Southeast Missouri State (5-6, 0-0); Ohio Valley Conference; Cape Girardeau, MO

Location: Carver Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bob Hansen)

TV: Big Ten Network (Mike Hall & Bruce Weber)

Streaming: FOX Sports Live