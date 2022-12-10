Iowa Wrestling: No. 2 Iowa vs Chattanooga - Preview, How to Watch Guide, & Match Thread

Our Iowa Hawkeyes hit the road this weekend and are heading south to take on UT Chattanooga inside McKenzie Arena at 6PM GT.

This will mark the fifth time we’ve battled the Mocs (4-0 all time), with the most recent being a 39-0 blasting in the 2019-2020 season back at friendly confines of CHA.

There isn’t a deep history of dual action between these two teams, but there is personnel wise.

Terry Brands was the head coach of the Mocs way back from 2002-2005 and found some success in his short time there. He led them to a conference title in his final season and capped off the run with 2 All-Americans.

UT CHATTANOOGA (2-5)

The Mocs have been in a bit of a rut the past couple of years and the struggles have continued into the 2022 season. They sit at 2-5 in dual meet competition, but 3 of those losses have come to fellow Big Ten teams: Wisconsin, Purdue and Illinois.

They have 5 returning NCAA qualifiers: Logan Ashton (125), Brayden Palmer (133), Rocky Jordan (174), Matthew Waddell (184), and Logan Andrew (285). For note, that is the same Rocky Jordan that was previously a R12er at Ohio State a couple of years ago.

They don’t have the roster-to-roster fire power to truly contend for a win here, but they could get some sneaky wins at some key weights to make things interesting, especially if we struggle to gain bonus points in our favored matches.

I’m primarily looking at 133, 149, 174, and 184 as their big opportunities on the night.

IOWA (6-0)

We’re coming off an emotional win last weekend against instate rival, ISU, 18-15. The Cyclones boast a damn good lineup this year and despite the loss, they are up to #6 in the coaches rankings.

However, we should expect to see Woods get a majority of the bouts at 141 going forward

IMO - we were a bit lackluster and stale-footed, but we survived a very important early season test. Even though we split the matches 5-5, we came out with 3 big bonus point wins to push us to victory. I’m a bit more optimistic than most, hell, most of the time I’m pretty harsh on our guys, but considering our limitations and our ongoing health battles, I was happy with the result.

Bottom line, we took their absolute best shot and survived.

If we roll that dual back again in mid-February and we could win 8 or 9 matches. Maybe.

However, with the big team win, we had a handful of guys discover some December humility. There’s no doubt that those early season losses will come back to haunt us come seeding time in March (unless we pull some big upsets throughout the course of the season).

Additionally, we saw Spencer Lee and Real Woods finally make their way back into the limelight, though let it be known, that Spencer won’t be wrestling this weekend. Getting these two powerhorses back, even on a semi-regular basis, will be a big morale boost to all Iowa supporters.

PROBABLE LINEUPS:

125: Aidan Harris // Charles Matthews vs Logan Ashton

133: Cullan Schriever vs #27 Brayden Palmer

141: #2 Real Woods // Drew Bennett vs Dayne Dalrymple

149: #6 Max Murin vs #27 Noah Castillo

157: #24 Cobe Siebrecht vs Lincoln Heck

165: #14 Patrick Kennedy vs Jackson Hurst

174: #14 Nelson Brands vs #16 Rocky Jordan

184: #8 Abe Assad vs #31 Matthew Waddell

197: #6 Jacob Warner vs Jake Boyd

285: #3 Tony Cassioppi vs Logan Andrew

KEY MATCH-UPS:

133: Cullan Schriever vs #27 Brayden Palmer

Jesse Ybarra was listed mid-week on the Probables Lineup, but he has since headed North instead to the UNI Open. With Teske still nursing some sort of ailment that leaves Cullan Schriever to man 133lbs again.

We had another rough go last week, which tells me this is probably one of Cullan’s final attempts to stay in the discussion at this weight. Brayden Palmer isn’t a world beater, but he is the type of guy Cullan would run into at the early rounds at the NCAA’s. If Cullan ever wants to truly contend for a starting spot this is the exact type of guy he needs to beat convincingly.

157: #24 Cobe Siebrecht vs Lincoln Heck

This is a match I fully expect Cobe to win, but I’m keying on it to see if he can pull off his sixth consecutive bonus point win. Heck has been majored once so far in his career and that came against former Citadel grappler Dazjon Castro (who now wrestles for Pitt). He was a R12er last year as well.

So here we stand, our guy who likes to go big against a true grinder who’s fully capable of keeping a match close late.

Caleb Rathjen is also heading to the UNI Open which indicates that Cobe has locked this weight down, at least for the foreseeable future.

174: #14 Nelson Brands vs #16 Rocky Jordan

This is, without a doubt, the marquee match of the night. Rocky Jordan (from the famed Jordan wrestling family) showed promise early in his career by reaching the R12 his sophomore season at Ohio State, but would go on to lose his starting spot and eventually transfer out. So far he’s 5-1 on the year and seems to be bouncing back a bit.

Brands leads their head-to-head 2-0, with each match being decided by 3 points or less. If the streak holds true this will be another tightly contested bout this time around too.

Though it should be of note that they both faced each other at 184lbs previously and Nelson is still working his way back from his elbow surgery.

So far he’s looked stellar on the mat, but tonight will be a big opportunity to showcase what he can do at his proper weight.

Broadcast Info

Opponent: UT Chattanooga

Dual time: 6:00PM GT (Central) // Saturday, Dec. 10 2022

Location: McKenzie Arena // Chattanooga, TN

TV/ Online: ESPN+ ($$$)

Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)

Additional Notes:

We’re sending a small army north to the UNI Open today that include:

Attached: Jesse Ybarra (133), Jace Rhodes (133), Carter martinson (157), Jude Link (174), Easton Fleshman (285), and Gage Mart (285

Unattached: Drake Ayala (125), Caleb Rathjen (157), Zach Glazier (197)

This marks Ayala’s and Ybarra’s first action this season. I assume Drake is unattached to keep his redshirt intact. Also Ybarra at 133 is curious. He was listed on the 125 probables last week, so he could be struggling a bit to get down to weight or he’s trying to get into the mix at 133.

And as of this writing, Ybarra has dropped two matches… not the best showing for a guy that’s attempting to crack the lineup.