Hawkeye Football: Iowa at Purdue Game Thread

It is game day once again!

After finally getting back on track a week ago with a 33-13 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, the Hawkeyes are looking to build some momentum heading into the tail end of the 2023 season as they travel to West Lafeyette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

After starting the season with a rough patch, the Boilers come into today’s matchup at 5-3 and sitting in second place in the Big Ten West thanks to wins over Minnesota, Maryland and Nebraska. But Purdue stumbled against Wisconsin in their last game and have spent the last two weeks preparing to face off with their most hated rivals, the Hawekes.

Iowa comes in looking to salvage the season. A loss today would all but end any miniscule hopes the Hawkeyes had of winning the West, but a victory would jump Iowa into second place in the division with the possibility of keeping things afloat in what has looked like a lost season for most of the month of October.

Can the Hawkeyes find a way to fight through the rain and wind to muster enough offense to hang with the Boilermakers? Or will it once again be Jeff Brohm’s Purdue squad that figures out Phil Parker’s defense? We’ll have our answers soon enough as the Hawkeyes and the Boilermakers face off in the most hated rivalry since the advent of legendarily leading divisions.

Here’s one last reminder on the details for today’s game:

Date: Saturday, November 5th

Time: 11:00 am CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2)

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium - West Lafeyette, IN

TV: FS1

Preliminary Weather Forecast: windy with thunderstorms, temps in the low-60s, 95% chance of rain, winds gusting up to 50mph out of the S

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Purdue -3.5, O/U 39.5

Go Hawks!