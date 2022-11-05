Iowa vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes finally got things back on track last weekend when they put up season highs in total yardage and points as they defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 33-13 inside Kinnick Stadium on homecoming. Now, it’s time to see just how much of that offensive success was due to the opponent and how much of it was true improvement from the part of this team that has given Hawkeye fans so much frustration this year.

This week, the Hawkeyes travel to West Lafeyette, Indiana - home of our most hated rivals, the Purdue Boilermakers. While the title started as a joke with the Hawkeyes and Boilers being dubbed permanent rivals by former conference commissioner Jim Delaney, it has slowly come to fruition.

We are at war with Purdue. We have always been at war with Purdue.

At least that is how it’s felt since head coach Jeff Brohm took over the Boilers. Brohm has amassed a 4-1 record against the Hawkeyes, making him the winningest coach against Kirk Ferentz with at least 3 matchups. Not only has Brohm been successful against the Hawkeyes on the field, but with Iowa assistant Kelvin Bell making strong in-roads in Indianapolis, the Hawkeyes and Boilers have run into each other a LOT on the recruiting trail and rumor has it the two staffs have grown to really dislike each other.

Throw in the transfers of Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Charlie Jones from Iowa to Purdue last spring and all of a sudden this tongue in cheek rivalry seems to have some real teeth to it.

Now the two former “rivals” turned RIVALS face off with Big Ten West implications. As poorly as this season has gone for the Hawkeyes, Iowa remains in contention for the West title. A win in West Lafeyette would jump the Hawkeyes into second place and keep the door, inexplicably, open for a trip back to Indianapolis.

As we prepare for kickoff, here’s a reminder of the details for today’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, November 5th

Time: 11:00 am CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2)

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium - West Lafeyette, IN

TV: FS1

Preliminary Weather Forecast: windy with thunderstorms, temps in the low-60s, 95% chance of rain, winds gusting up to 50mph out of the S

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Purdue -3.5, O/U 39.5

Game Prep

