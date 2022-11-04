Iowa Football Recruiting: Hawkeyes Land Florida RB Kamari Moulton

After things cooled off from the summer recruiting push with the coaching staff shifting focus to the season, things are once again heating up on the recruiting trail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. That came with several visits and further evaluations during the bye week in October, but it also came with nearly two dozen visitors to Iowa City for last weekend’s homecoming win over Northwestern.

One such visitor was Fort Lauderdale native Kamari Moulton. A Florida Atlantic commit since August, Moulton was part of a decent sized group of Florida natives who made the trip to Iowa City for what proved to be a tremendous weekend to be on campus. The running back left impressed and spent the last week weighing his options.

On Friday night, Moulton came to a decision and flipped his commitment from FAU to the Hawkeyes.

Moulton is a dynamic runner with high end speed. Listed at 5’10” and 190 pounds, he’s likely a bit smaller than his list size, but doesn’t let the lack of bulk hold him back from breaking tackles at a high rate.

On film, Moulton shows a good ability to hit the hole and make himself even smaller as he pushes through the second level to avoid or minimize contact. Once through that second layer of defenders, Moulton lets the top end speed do the rest, bursting past the secondary and anyone taking poor pursuit angles.

As a junior, Moulton ran for 1,075 yards and 18 touchdowns for Cardinal Gibbons High School. This year, he’s tallied 474 yards and five touchdowns so far. Those marks helped him earn a 3-star rating from both Rivals and 247 Sports, as well as increased interest from high major suitors.

Despite being committed to FAU, Moulton picked up offers from Syracuse, Toledo, Buffalo, Central Michigan and several others while garnering increased interest from the likes of Northwestern and Indiana.

On Iowa, Moulton told HawkeyeReport he loved the atmosphere and the environment.

“The atmosphere is great. It’s a college town and everyone loves Iowa football, no matter how good they are. It’s always going to be a packed game just because that’s how much the fans love football... I had a great time at Iowa. They treated me like family, and they kept it real with me the whole time.”

With the addition of Moulton, the Hawkeyes now have 18 commitments in the class of 2023. The class continues to move up to 24th nationally per Rivals and 28th according to 247 Sports. Moulton is the second running back from the Sunshine State to commit to Iowa this cycle. Former commit and Naples native Kendrick Raphael saw interest spike meaningfully after his decision and reopened his commitment in September.

That leaves just Moulton as members of the class from Florida. However, with multiple visitors from the state last weekend, perhaps he’ll have some company in the coming days.

Welcome aboard Kamari Moulton!

Kamari Moulton, RB

Ht: 5’10”

Wt: 190 lbs

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3