Purdue vs. Iowa: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update

Weather Update

One word: woof. The forecast for West Lafayette has completely fallen apart in the last couple of days. As I write this Thursday afternoon, it’s currently 70 degrees in western Indiana. That’s awesome! The weather in 24 hours looks decidedly less awesome. Bring a poncho and hang on.

The forecast is calling for gusts over 40 miles per hour. The wind is worse than the rain. It will slow Purdue down, but it will also prevent Iowa from possibly taking advantage of a banged up Purdue secondary. So a rock fight might be on the horizon. Great. Fantastic. 0/10, would not recommend.

Vegas Movement

This line started at Purdue -7. Our great friends at DraftKings now have this down at Purdue -3.5. That seems about right, honestly. Second verse, same as the first - Iowa has the best unit on the field while also having the worst, and the worst is too much of an anchor so Purdue is slightly better. And that over/under at 38 - that’s probably dependent on this dreadful weather forecast. Windy and rainy is an under for me.

Line: Iowa +3.5 (-110/-110)

Over/Under: 38 (-110/-110)

Wager at your own risk!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.