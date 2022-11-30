Hawkeye Football: Iowa Transfer Portal Entry Tracker

The college football landscape has gone through slow evolutions over time, but in the last few years it has shifted dramatically. We are now in the era of the transfer portal and NIL and things are vastly different than they were just a few short seasons ago. With one time no-penalty transfers now an option and players able to legally accept payment for use of their name, image and likeness, the transfer portal has become a virtual online retailer of college athletes. Coaching staffs with needs can sift through the players who have entered the portal and pick and choose what they need. Of course, each player comes with a price tag and those prices can’t be paid by the schools, but deals can and will be done over the coming weeks in droves.

The portal officially opens on Monday, December 5th, but with the regular season ending last weekend, we’ve already begun to see a slew of announcements hit social media. There are several types of announcements which can be made, each with a separate set of implications. For schools with a coaching change, players are allowed to enter the portal immediately. Ditto for graduate transfers. For players who don’t fit into either of those categories, they can announce an intention to transfer once the portal opens.

Schools are not permitted to directly contact any athlete at another school until they have officially entered the portal, but as we saw with Charlie Jones a year ago, the vast majority of the communication comes via backchannels. Once an intention to transfer is put into the universe (and sometimes even before!), coaching staffs begin reaching out to contacts such as high school coaches, family members or other intermediaries to express interest and start building a relationship. Often times, the official entry into the portal is the end of the recruiting process rather than the beginning.

Either way, the announcements are flowing across the country. That holds true in Iowa City where the Hawkeyes just finished a disappointing 2022 season with a frustrating home loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As with our potential transfer portal targets, we will continue to monitor and track all portal entries departing Iowa City and update the below accordingly.

Alex Padilla, QB

Quarterback Alex Padilla has been at the center of Hawkeye fans’ attention for more than two years as the backup to a struggling Spencer Petras. In 2020, Padilla took over when Petras went down with injury and despite a sub-par statistical performance, he led the Hawkeyes to three straight wins in the month of November before being pulled against Nebraska in the season finale.

He went 3-0 as a starter at Iowa, finishing his Hawkeye career with 821 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs and a 49% completion percentage. Padilla announced on Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer (meaning he is already in the portal and not required to wait until December 5th). He has two years of eligibility remaining including his COVID year.

Josh Volk, OL

Offensive guard Josh Volk came to the Hawkeyes with high hopes, A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Volk was a high 3-star prospect from just up the road at Cedar Rapids Xavier. He had the frame and much of the bulk to potentially be an early impact on the offensive line.

But during his three years in Iowa City, Volk never cracked the two-deeps. He stepped away from the program briefly during fall practice in 2022, but returned for this past season. However, he was behind the likes of Connor Colby, Tyler Elsbury, Nick DeJong and Gennings Dunker on the depth chart. All four of those players have eligibility remaining and only DeJong is set to graduate before Volk.

With limited action available to him, Volk announced on Monday afternoon that he was entering the portal with two years of eligibility remaining after taking his redshirt in 2020.

Thank you to the Univ of Iowa.



I will be entering the portal with two yrs of eligibility remaining. — Josh Volk (@Josh__Volk) November 29, 2022

As noted above, this post will continue to be updated as new players make announcements or transfers find new homes. Updates will be outlined below.