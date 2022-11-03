The Pants Party Catches Flights, not Feelings

Hello!
Harrison caught a heater in Vegas over the weekend and just HAD to call me up and let me word vomit into a cheap microphone while I was muted on a work zoom.
Brian Ferentz taught me how to quiet quit and for that I’ll forever be in his debt.
This week!
- 8-4 & keep Brian, 4-8 and fire him. WHO YA GOT?
- Should Iowa adopt Auburn brain? (No. But yes?)
- Is Iowa still the fake ID of college football?
- The playoff puts in three SEC teams before it puts in two B1G teams, this is fact.
- Does anyone know a good chiropractor?
- And a quick Tony Perkins Take.
Goodbye!
