The Pants Party Catches Flights, not Feelings

Hello!

Harrison caught a heater in Vegas over the weekend and just HAD to call me up and let me word vomit into a cheap microphone while I was muted on a work zoom.

Brian Ferentz taught me how to quiet quit and for that I’ll forever be in his debt.

This week!

8-4 & keep Brian, 4-8 and fire him. WHO YA GOT?

Should Iowa adopt Auburn brain? (No. But yes?)

Is Iowa still the fake ID of college football?

The playoff puts in three SEC teams before it puts in two B1G teams, this is fact.

Does anyone know a good chiropractor?

And a quick Tony Perkins Take.

Goodbye!