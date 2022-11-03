College Football Watch Guide - Week 10

Unpopular take incoming...Halloween isn’t one of the best holidays, in my opinion. It’s not bad by any means, but it doesn’t crack my top 3. It seems the current zeitgeist places Halloween too high up in the holiday power rankings. Here are my — and therefore the true — top five holidays:

Thanksgiving Christmas Independence Day Halloween Easter

As a parent of three with the older two just entering their trick or treating years, getting everyone dressed, prepped, and ready to hit the neighborhood while also putting in a little time actually handing out some candy was hectic enough. Add in their excitement level and the copious amounts of sugar they’d already ingested at school parties and they were practically running through walls to get started. As a parent, the whole thing can just get stressful.

Maybe I’m just getting older and my inner Grandpa Simpson is starting to show itself the more I yell at the clouds. That said, I do love seeing my kids having fun and excited to show off their costumes, but I find myself enjoying Halloween more for the season surrounding the holiday itself: cool harvest nights, the rich colors of turning leaves, and the lead up to the greater holiday season.

Collecting on the Dad Tax isn’t too bad either.

Thursday, November 3 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming UTEP @ Rice 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Appalachian State @ Coastal Carolina 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN

This week MACtion finally got underway as we were treated to Tuesday night football for the first time this season. Taking the NFL into account, that means we have football every day from October 27 through November 22! Our Thursday and Friday nights feature one ranked team with #23 Oregon State @ Washington and a clash of some of FBS’s worst in UMass @ UConn. The whole spectrum is represented.

Friday, November 4 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming UMass @ UConn 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Duke @ Boston College 6:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN #23 Oregon State @ Washington 9:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN

Saturday, November 5 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Air Force @ Army 10:30 AM CBS CBSSports.com #2 Ohio State @ Northwestern 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN Texas Tech @ #7 TCU 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com #17 North Carolina @ Virginia 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN #19 Tulane @ Tulsa 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN Kentucky @ Missouri 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN Florida @ Texas A&M 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN Minnesota @ Nebraska 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Iowa @ Purdue 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com Maryland @ Wisconsin 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Western Kentucky @ Charlotte 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech 11:30 AM ESPN 3 WatchESPN South Florida @ Temple 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Marshall @ Old Dominion 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Baylor @ Oklahoma 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Georgia State @ Southern Miss 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Middle Tennessee @ Louisiana Tech 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN #1 Tennessee @ #3 Georgia 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com #8 Oregon @ Colorado 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Michigan State @ #16 Illinois 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com #15 Penn State @ Indiana 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN #18 Oklahoma State @ Kansas 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com #20 Syracuse @ Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN #25 UCF @ Memphis 2:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Washington State @ Stanford 2:30 PM PAC-12 Network PAC-12.com West Virginia @ Iowa State 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN New Mexico @ Utah State 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com UTSA @ UAB 2:30 PM N/A N/A Liberty @ Arkansas 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Navy @ Cincinnati 3:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN South Alabama @ Georgia Southern 3:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Florida International @ North Texas 3:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Troy @ Louisiana 4:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Texas State @ UL Monroe 4:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN #6 Alabama @ #10 LSU 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN #24 Texas @ #13 Kansas State 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com BYU @ Boise State 6:00 PM FS2 FOXSports.com UNLV @ San Diego State 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Houston @ SMU 6:00 PM NFL Network NFL.com #5 Michigan @ Rutgers 6:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com #4 Clemson @ Notre Dame 6:30 PM NBC Peacock Arizona @ #14 Utah 6:30 PM PAC-12 Network PAC-12.com Auburn @ Mississippi State 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN South Carolina @ Vanderbilt 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN James Madison @ Louisville 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Florida State @ Miami 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN #21 Wake Forest @ #22 NC State 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN #12 UCLA @ Arizona State 8:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Cal @ #9 USC 9:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Colorado State @ San Jose State 9:30 PM N/A N/A Hawai'i @ Fresno State 9:30 PM FS2 FOXSports.com

This week, the first CFP rankings were released and there were certainly some surprises in the top spots. #2 Ohio State remained in the top four but couldn’t quite break out of second place status, losing out again to another SEC team. They’ll have a chance to add style points when they take on a hapless Northwestern squad that managed to make even Iowa’s offense look dangerous.

#19 Tulane continues its foray into the top-25 with a game against Tulsa at 11:00 am. I’ve mentioned it before but it’s always cool to see some new blood in the top rankings. #17 North Carolina @ Virginia and Texas Tech @ #7 TCU provide additional ranked action in the morning but there are plenty of other games of interest going on around the same time.

Minnesota @ Nebraska will be interesting to watch to see if the Gophers can save what looked to be a promising campaign just a few weeks ago, while on the flip side Maryland @ Wisconsin will show if the Badgers can continue their hot streak after the firing of Paul Chryst.

Finally we come to one of the best non-rivalry rivalries in the conference. Iowa @ Purdue has plenty going for it this year, not least of which is Charlie Jones’s success with his new team after transferring from the Hawkeyes last summer. Chuck Sizzle’s breakout is added to the Boilermakers winning four of the last five meetings to make for a big showdown in West Lafayette.

The biggest game of the week kicks off at 2:30 on CBS with #1 Tennessee @ #3 Georgia. With both teams in the SEC East, the loser likely misses out on the conference championship, and quite possibly the college football playoff itself. #8 Oregon @ Colorado also holds some playoff implications as the Ducks must remain perfect to have a shot, and the same goes for #16 Illinois as they host Michigan State.

Another headliner, and another SEC bout, kicks off at 6:00 with #6 Alabama @ #10 LSU. The Tide are in the rare position of being on the outside looking in on the CFP top four but the path remains clear if they can make it to and win the conference championship. Meanwhile, #4 Clemson and #5 Michigan visit Notre Dame and Rutgers, respectively. There was some surprise at both teams’ positions but the story remains the same as many other teams discussed already: win and you’re in.

Outside of playoff contention, there are obviously loads more games to hold your interest. #21 Wake Forest @ #22 NC State and #24 Texas @ #13 Kansas State standing out as ranked battles, and Florida State @ Miami just for the rivalry aspect. Deeper into the night you start to get the west coast games, with #12 UCLA @ Arizona State and Cal @ #9 USC leading the way. The Trojans also find themselves in the “need to win out” category of playoff teams, so expect them to do whatever they can to flex on all their opponents whenever possible to build up those style points.

Sit back, crack open a Twix from your kids’ stash (we won’t tell), and enjoy some college football.