Iowa vs Georgia Tech: How to Watch + Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) this evening in the final iteration of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge as ESPN gets retribution for getting frozen out of the Big Ten’s media deal.

Iowa’s looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 79-66 drubbing at the hands of Jamie Dixon’s TCU Horned Frogs.

The last nine times Iowa has played in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, they’ve gone 7-2, including four straight wins.

The final year of the Challenge started last night with Virginia Tech’s 67-57 win over Minnesota and Pittsburgh beating Northwestern 87-58. Here are the games over the next two nights.

Tuesday, 11/29, all times CT

#22 Maryland at Louisville, 6p, ESPN2

Penn State at Clemson, 6p, ESPNU

Syracuse at #16 Illinois, 6:30p, ESPN

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 8p, ESPN2

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 8p, ESPNU

#3 Virginia at Michigan, 8:30p, ESPN

Wednesday, 11/30

#25 Ohio State at #17 Duke, 6:15p, ESPN

#5 Purdue at Florida State, 6:15p, ESPN2

Rutgers at Miami, 6:15p, ESPNU

#18 North Carolina at #10 Indiana, 8:15p, ESPN

#20 Michigan State at Notre Dame, 8:15p, ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska, 8:15p, ESPNU

Here are some links to coverage:

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 29th

Time: 8:00 pm CT

Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 0-0); Atlantic Coast Conference; Atlanta, GA

Gambling, from Draft Kings: GT +15.5 | +900 at UI -1500 | O/U 150

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bob Hansen)

TV: ESPN2 (Mark Neely & Kevin Lehman)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

