At a glance: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) tomorrow night at 8p in the final iteration of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. THANKS KEVIN WARREN

1/2 Breaking: ESPN will announce today the @B1GMBBall-@accmbb Challenge will end this week after 23 years and the @Big12Conference-@SEC Challenge will conclude in January after a 10-year run. A new ACC-SEC Challenge for men and women will start the week after Thanksgiving 2023. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 28, 2022

We’ve got a Q&A with From the Rumble Seat in the oven for tomorrow morning so we’re gonna run some fast facts tonight ahead of tomorrow’s game.

About the Yellow Jackets

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 70.7 / 63.8

RPG: 39.0 / 38.8

APG: 12.2 / 12.0

TOPG: 11.2 / 14.7

FG%: 42.0% / 39.0%

3P%: 29.7% / 24.8%

Coach:

Josh Pastner, 7th season at Georgia Tech, 14th overall

Record: 98-98 (.500) at Georgia Tech, 265-171 (.608) overall

Returning Leaders (2021-22 stats):

PPG: Kyle Sturdivant 7.6; Rodney Howard 6.5

RPG: Howard 5.1 (2.1 ORPG); Deivon Smith 3.4 (1.0 ORPG)

APG: Sturdivant 2.3; Smith 2.0

FG%: Howard 56.1%; Sturdivant 41.2%

3P%: Dallan Coleman 41.3%; Miles Kelly 34.7%

Most recent starting lineup ($) & 2022-23 stats:

G - #5 Deivon Smith, Jr, 6’1”, 176 lbs: 10.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.2 APG, 44.4% FG, 26.0 MPG

G - #13 Miles Kelly, So, 6’6”, 175 lbs: 11.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 38.8% FG, 24.0% 3P, 26.8 MPG

G - #3 Dallan Coleman, So, 6’6”, 218 lbs: 11.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 42.2% FG, 37.9% 3P, 29.7 MPG

F - #14 Jalon Moore, So, 6’7”, 209 lbs: 6.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.7 ORPG, 44.7% FG, 18.7 MPG

F - #4 Ja’von Franklin, Sr, 6’7”, 214 lbs: 9.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.2 ORPG, 2.0 APG, 58.3% FG, 25.0 MPG

Last 5 games:

W - v North Alabama, 80-61

L - v Marquette, 84-60

L - v Utah, 68-64

W - v Northern Illinois, 68-50

W - @ Georgia State, 59-57

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +4.06 (122)

AdjOffense: 100.4 (189)

AdjDefense: 96.4 (76)

AdjTempo: 67.7 (195)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: +1.20 (156)

AdjOffense: 100.4 (225)

AdjDefense: 99.2 (110)

AdjTempo: 68.0 (117)

Bart Torvik: 112

Evan Miyakawa: 102