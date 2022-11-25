Hawkeyes outlast Clemson, 74-71

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) stomached a 14-2 run from the Clemson Tigers (4-2) in the waning minutes to pull out the 74-71 win.

Patrick McCaffery got off to a hot start with 10 of Iowa’s first 15 points as they got out to a 15-12 lead, establishing a lead they would never technically relinquish. Five straight points out of half got the Hawkeye lead to double digits as he showed off a varied array of moves in the paint. He finished with 21 points on 7/14 shooting and five rebounds.

With Tony Perkins coming off a leg injury and Kris Murray struggling from the field, Iowa had trouble sustaining offense down the stretch. A Dasonte Bowen three-pointer extended the Hawkeye lead to 12 before experiencing a six-plus minute drought from the field (four free throws) as Chase Hunter took over for Clemson, scoring six and assisting a couple other baskets as the Tigers tied it up at 64-64.

Perkins got his only basket from the field, a driving layup with 1:35 remaining to regain the lead before the Tigers added a free throw. From there, Iowa struggled to get an open shot, with an inbound give-and-go to Patrick resulting in an airball off Clemson with 40.1 seconds left.

Connor McCaffery found Perk for a midrange jumper which couldn’t find anything before a Filip Rebrača putback perplexed the announcers with the fact he was able to get it off before the shot clock expired. 68-65, Hawkeyes.

The Hawks withstood one last Hunter drive & kick with Murray corralling the rebound and dishing it to Perkins. He closed the game 6/6 at the line to bounce back from an otherwise sideways night (1/6 from the field, three turnovers, four fouls).

They proved enough, as Clemson hit two more threes but weren’t ready for Fran’s pass-to-the-passer inbound play after a timeout. The way Iowa ran it allowed time to run down to 1.5 as Perkins drove up-court.

Next up: winner of California/TCU tomorrow, 11/25, at 6:00p CT

Additional takeaways: