Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs Nebraska Game Thread

Hope you didn’t blink, because the 2022 regular season is set to come to an end this weekend. Your Iowa Hawkeyes are preparing to take the field one last time from Kinnick Stadium as they play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on senior day.

While this matchup always has some juice, this season will have a bit more. Beyond playing for the Heroes Trophy, the Hawkeyes control their own destiny entering today’s game and can lock up a second consecutive Big Ten West division title with a win over Nebraska today.

Iowa comes in winners of their last four games to turn their season around. Meanwhile, the Huskers are headed in the other direction. After an abysmal start, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, but have gone just 2-6 since his departure and have lost five straight under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Can the Hawkeyes make it eight straight against their rivals from the west? Can Spencer Petras, Jack Campbell and the rest of the Iowa seniors get a victory in their final game inside Kinnick Stadium? Or will the Cornhuskers play spoiler for the first time since 2014 and close out their season with a W?

Iowa fans have long prided themselves on following a program that does thing the right way. But the college landscape is changing and things that were once out of bounds are now fair game. With the advent of Name, Image and Likeness laws, college athletes across the country are being compensated and the recruiting game has forever changed. Like it or not, NIL is here to stay and the Hawkeyes need to be able to compete off the field if they want to stay competitive on it. Do your part to help the Hawkeyes by joining the Swarm – either through the tax-deductible 501(C)(3) option which requires community service for athletes to be paid, or via the Swarm Inc business partnership providing compensation for athlete marketing and advertising agreements. Not ready for a commitment? You can also make a tax deductible donation of any amount that counts toward your membership level! Join Now!

We’re about to find out as the Hawkeyes and Huskers kick off in Kinnick!

Here’s one last reminder on the details for today’s game:

Date: Friday, November 25th

Time: 3:00 pm CT

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3)

Location: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Preliminary Weather Forecast: mostly sunny with temps in the low-50s, 5% chance of precipitation with 5mph winds out of the W

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -10.5, O/U 38.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Don’t forget to tune in to @BHGP on Twitter after the game as we break down all of the day’s events, including what went right, what went wrong and what we’re drinking, live and uncut on Twitter Spaces.

The usual rules apply. Play nice in the comments. That means no personal attacks, keep the politics to your yard signs and please don’t feed the trolls. Report any spambots and enjoy the game!

Go Hawks!