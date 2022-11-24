BOILERHONK’S WEEK 13 PONKS

Sometimes it takes absolute dumb luck to flip the script. So thank you, Rutgers, for jumpstarting the positivity with a backdoor cover on 4th & long two weeks ago into a 7-2 (!!!) week last week.

Northwestern at Purdue OVER 44.5, -1.1u

Illinois +17.5 at Michigan, +1u

Illinois at Michigan UNDER 41.5, +1u

Wisconsin at Nebraska UNDER 41, +1u

Michigan State -10.5 vs Indiana, -1.1u

Ohio State at Maryland OVER 63, +1u

Penn State at Rutgers OVER 45, +1u

Iowa ML at Minnesota, +1.1u

Iowa at Minnesota UNDER 32, +1u

Last week: 7-2-0 (+4.9u)

Running:

15-15-1 ATS (-1.5u)

2-3 ML (+1.6u)

19-14-1 O/U (+3.6u)

36-32-2 Overall (+3.7u)

As I type this, I’ve still got cajun compound butter covering my hands as the wife & I had to audible to a mini Thanksgiving after our dog’s kennel cough refused to go away. But with the lack of travel (no less than an 8-hour drive each direction!), it gives me time to prepare my VERY best for the last regular season week of the season.

It also gives me plenty of time to soak in ALL OF THE GAMES, football and basketball.

All* lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 13 Lines

The last time Iowa won this matchup by more than double digits, the year was 2017 and Iowa sent Mike Riley into retirement. Additionally, the over is 4-1 in the last five games and 7-4 since Nebraska joined the conference. They’ll bring the juice...but so will Iowa. Nebraska +10.5 and OVER 38.5

Ohio State is 21-11-1 in conference games since Ryan Day took over and The Game is 9-1 OVER the last 10 outings. OVER 56

Maryland isn’t 14.5 points better than anyone anywhere. Rutgers +14.5

Genuinely can’t believe both of my Purdue futures bets are still alive. Anyways, the over is 14-4 when Indiana is a home underdog since 2017 and no one is worse in conference than IU against the spread than them in the same timeframe (5-12-1). Purdue -10.5 and OVER 54

Illinois games are 4-11-2 against the over in conference games under Bret Bielema. UNDER 38

I just think Minnesota is the better team. Similar story as Illinois, where Goofers’ games are 6-10-1. Minnesota +140 and UNDER 36

Is Michigan State this bad? I don’t think so. Nor do I think Penn State is actually that good. But there are points to be had, as the Lions are on a roll. OVER 53

Open Future Bets (aka sending good money after bad):

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

Purdue WIN Big Ten - 0.5u to win 14

Michigan WIN Big Ten - 1u to win 6.5