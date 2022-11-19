Hawkeye Football: Iowa at Minnesota Game Thread

It’s game day once again as the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers!
For the second to last time this regular season, the Hawkeyes are set to kick off in what has become a de facto playoff game for the Big Ten West divisional title. The Illini kicked off with Michigan earlier this morning while the Purdue Boilermakers faced off with the Northwestern Wildcats. Both games will wrap before Iowa and Minnesota kick off, but at the end of the day, the Hawkeyes can put themselves in the driver’s seat for the West with a win today.
But they will face off with a stingy Minnesota Gopher defense that will be the fifth top-10 defense nationally the Hawkeyes have faced this year. Iowa is 0-4 in their first four meetings of the year. Can the offense pull its weight and propel the Hawkeyes to a win and potentially a West title? Or will the Gophers spoil the party and keep Floyd in Minneapolis for the first time in eight years?
We’re about to find out as the Hawkeyes and Gophers kick off in Minneapolis!
Here’s one last reminder on the details for today’s game:
Date: Saturday, November 19th
Time: 3:00 pm CT
Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 4-3)
Location: Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
TV: FOX
Preliminary Weather Forecast: mostly cloudy with temps in the mid-teens, 10% chance of precipitation with 10-15mph winds
DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Minnesota -2.5, O/U 32
Go Hawks!
