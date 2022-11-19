Hawkeye Football: Iowa at Minnesota Game Thread

It’s game day once again as the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers!

For the second to last time this regular season, the Hawkeyes are set to kick off in what has become a de facto playoff game for the Big Ten West divisional title. The Illini kicked off with Michigan earlier this morning while the Purdue Boilermakers faced off with the Northwestern Wildcats. Both games will wrap before Iowa and Minnesota kick off, but at the end of the day, the Hawkeyes can put themselves in the driver’s seat for the West with a win today.

But they will face off with a stingy Minnesota Gopher defense that will be the fifth top-10 defense nationally the Hawkeyes have faced this year. Iowa is 0-4 in their first four meetings of the year. Can the offense pull its weight and propel the Hawkeyes to a win and potentially a West title? Or will the Gophers spoil the party and keep Floyd in Minneapolis for the first time in eight years?

Iowa fans have long prided themselves on following a program that does thing the right way. But the college landscape is changing and things that were once out of bounds are now fair game. With the advent of Name, Image and Likeness laws, college athletes across the country are being compensated and the recruiting game has forever changed. Like it or not, NIL is here to stay and the Hawkeyes need to be able to compete off the field if they want to stay competitive on it. Do your part to help the Hawkeyes by joining the Swarm – either through the tax-deductible 501(C)(3) option which requires community service for athletes to be paid, or via the Swarm Inc business partnership providing compensation for athlete marketing and advertising agreements. Not ready for a commitment? You can also make a tax deductible donation of any amount that counts toward your membership level! Join Now!

We’re about to find out as the Hawkeyes and Gophers kick off in Minneapolis!

Here’s one last reminder on the details for today’s game:

Date: Saturday, November 19th

Time: 3:00 pm CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 4-3)

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Preliminary Weather Forecast: mostly cloudy with temps in the mid-teens, 10% chance of precipitation with 10-15mph winds

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Minnesota -2.5, O/U 32

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Don’t forget to tune in to @BHGP on Twitter after the game as we break down all of the day’s events, including what went right, what went wrong and what we’re drinking, live and uncut on Twitter Spaces.

The usual rules apply. Play nice in the comments. That means no personal attacks, keep the politics to your yard signs and please don’t feed the trolls. Report any spambots and enjoy the game!

Go Hawks!