Iowa Wrestling: No. 2 Iowa vs Sacred Heart / Buffalo - Preview, How to Watch Guide, & Match Thread

Immediately following our win over a feisty Army squad last night, 28-13, our Hawkeyes are braving the incoming winter storms to take on Sacred Heart and Buffalo this evening in Albany, NY.

A few hours to the west back in Buffalo, ya know, where their university is, they’re expected to get between 2-4ft (FEET) of snow starting tonight. So far, I haven’t heard of any problems with the upcoming event that will feature 8 teams in a round robin of sorts: #2 Iowa, #9 NC State, Illinois, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Sacred Heart,Castleton, and New Jersey.

SACRED HEART (0-4)

The Pioneers have had a rough start to the year as they kick things off 0-4. After getting shut out in their previous 3 duals against #13 Lehigh, #21 Rutgers, and Army, they finally cracked the scoreboard and lost a close dual to Long Island University last weekend, 18-17.

They don’t have anyone appearing inside the top 25, but they do have some upperclassmen at key weights that we should keep an eye on: Matt Laurie (149) and Nick Palumbo (157), who was a national qualifier in 2021, albeit only going 5-5 on that season.

SHU competes in the EIWA, which is in D1, but they’ve had a rough go for the past several years and I don’t imagine that changing tonight.

BUFFALO (2-3)

The Bulls sit 2-3 on the short season going loss/win/rinse/repeat thus far. The competition hasn’t been the strongest either, but they have kept things respectable. Despite a couple lopsided scores, they’ve kept several of their matches to decisions.

They have 3 wrestlers appearing in the rankings: #20 Michael Petite (157lbs), #28 Jay Nivison (174lbs), and #32 Giuseppe Hoose (184lbs). Coincidentally, 157lbs and 174lbs are still unproven weights for us so The Bulls will be looking to pull off some upsets.

Outside of those 3 rankings they’re a relatively young squad with only one senior locked into a starting roll and that’s at heavyweight.

IOWA (2-0)

We’re fresh off another win that notches our win streak to 5 consecutive duals dating back to last season. Yesterday again Army we went 7/10 with 5 bonus point wins. Though, it will probably be remembered for those 3 big losses (2 of them absolute beatdowns) and the missed opportunity for some tech falls by our big guns.

Regardless of the lackluster performance, we should tip our hats to Army on a hard fought bout. They wrestled with a high IQ and kept most of the matches close. Furthermore, those guys were downright goers. Outside of 197lbs, I don’t recall seeing one of their guys gassing, which is usually when we start to pour it on later in matches.

Either way, the two duals tonight will be momentum builders before heading back to Carver-Hawkeye Area following the Thanksgiving break.

As with the previous two duals, we’ll see backups again at 125, 141, and 174 as well as Schriever manning 133 (Teske is out). We very well could pitch a shutout against SHU, but Buffalo will prove to be challenge considering who toes the line for us tonight.

PROBABLE LINEUPS:

Iowa vs Sacred Heart - 5:30PM GT

125: Aidan Harris vs Mickey Manta

133: Cullan Schriever vs Andrew Fallon

141: Drew Bennett vs Seth Brown

149: #7 Max Murin vs Matt Laurie

157: Cobe Siebrecht // Caleb Rathjen vs Nick Palumbo

165: #13 Patrick Kennedy vs Aidan Zarrella

174: Drake Rhodes // Carlson Martinson vs Ryan Bollentino

184: #8 Abe Assad vs Hunter Perez

197: #2 Jacob Warner vs Nick Copley

285: #4 Tony Cassioppi vs Marc Berisha

Iowa vs Buffalo - 730PM GT

125: Aidan Harris vs Trisan Daugherty

133: Cullan Schriever vs Cole Minnick // Mason Bush

141: Drew Bennett vs Jack Marlow // Matt Ryan

149: #7 Max Murin vs Kaleb Burgess

157: Cobe Siebrecht // Caleb Rathjen vs Nick Stampoulus

165: #13 Patrick Kennedy vs Noah Grover

174: Drake Rhodes // Carson Martinson vs Jay Nivison // Marcus Petitie

184: #8 Abe Assad vs Giuseppe Hoose

197: #2 Jacob Warner vs Eli Sherren // Sam Mitchell

285: #4 Tony Cassioppi vs Gerg Hodulick

Broadcast Info:

Opponent: Sacred Heart & Buffalo

Dual time: SHU 5:30PM GT (Central) Buffalo 7:30PM GT (Central) // Friday, Nov. 18 2022

Location: Washington Avenue Armory // Albany, NY

TV/ Online: FloWrestling ($$$)

Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)