Minnesota vs. Iowa: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Forecast

Weather Update

If you’re attending this game, like I am, bring layers. All of them.

Don’t believe me? Scope this:

Holy hell. This is going to be uncomfortable. And wind? Frankly, it gets dangerous. So bundle up. This could be the coldest game Iowa ever plays. Like in the whole history of the program.

Editor’s note: It’s also been pointed out that the open end of the stadium in Minneapolis is on the... you guessed it: west side. So those west-northwest winds are going to be blowing right in and hitting you in the face, similar to the trip to West Lafeyette.

Vegas Movement

Our amazing friends at DraftKings have this line at Minnesota -2.5. Seems right given how even the game looks on paper. Minnesota at home, in bad weather. They have the better run game, though Iowa has the better defense. 32 on an over/under is also pretty spot-on with how crummy the weather looks.

Line: Iowa +2.5 (-110/-110)

Over/Under: 32 (-110/-110)

Wager at your own risk!

