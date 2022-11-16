Ahoy, Murray! Hawkeyes 83, Seton Hall 67

The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) were led by Kris Murray’s career highs - 29 points and 11 rebounds - in their first road test of the season, beating Seton Hall (2-1), 83-67 to seal no worse than a tie for the Big Ten in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Tony Perkins added 18 points, five assists, and three steals while Patrick McCaffery and Filip Rebrača joined them in double-figures at 11 and 10 points respectively.

Seton Hall set the tone out of the gate, racing to 10-2 lead as Iowa struggled with rebounding - the Pirates got the first six - and general activity. Murray came to play, though, with five points jumpstarting a 19-3 run where he had seven more.

The Hawks were able to play from ahead the rest of the half as they maintained defensive energy throughout (seven steals among twelve SHU turnovers) and rode the Kris Murray Experience (16 points & five boards) to a 34-22 halftime lead.

The first frame ended with some fireworks as a Tony Perkins layup resulted in a technical after he yelled “and one” at anyone who would listening, including the nearest ref. Filip Rebrača erased a layup with one of his four blocks.

Seton Hall came out with their hair on fire to cut the lead in half as Fran McCaffery cycled point guards in the first couple of minutes due turnovers which led to easy baskets. Murray settled Iowa down with a couple free throws, which was a theme throughout the second half.

He and Perkins both had key free throws or baskets when the Pirates got to within five or six. The retrospective nail in the coffin, though, was a Connor McCaffery three which stretched the lead to 11 with just over 5 minutes left. Seton Hall couldn’t cut Iowa’s lead inside of nine the rest of the way.

Additional takeaways: