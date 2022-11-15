The complementary football scorecard: Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes snagged the W against Wisconsin in resounding fashion and really, there’s only so much snark I can muster about the hilarious offense even three days later.

The stats are the stats. My favorite one is this:

I've got that as the fewest yards allowed in a loss going back to at least 1988 pic.twitter.com/Sx0KAWDVpo — akschaaf (@akschaaf) November 13, 2022

They brought a Graham Mertz to a Spencer Petras fight. Get your Mertzchandise while you still can!

(The onesie is genuinely hilarious to me but I’m not paying $25 for it.)

Onto the numbers...

Here are the stats from Saturday via Team Rankings.

Last week in complementary football

(Reminder of the weightings here and stats here)

50% - Win or loss: Still feel this:

Beating Wisconsin is like beating Nebraska. I don’t care how bad they are, it always matters. — BizarroMax (@Arch_Hawk) November 13, 2022

33% - turnovers, time of possession, & offensive touchdowns: I had a genuinely horrible feeling after the second-possession sack/fumble on Spencer Petras, mainly because wtf is Brian trying to do there? Like just run it on third and set your ace field goal kicker up. But he avoided any more backbreaking mistakes after that turnover yielded just a FG for Wisconsin (29th). The Hawks held the ball 33:37 of the game (35th), almost five minutes over their season average. The two offensive touchdowns rank 81st. Thanks Coop!

17% - 3rd down conversion, yards/carry, completion percentage, QB sacks: The Hawks converted 31.6% of their 3rd downs (85th) which is what it is. Iowa’s longest drive was 39 yards and ... ended in the aforementioned fumble! 1.2 yards/carry (127th) could definitely be worse but certainly doesn’t feel like it. Petras, despite the fumble, is lowkey coming on, completion percentage-wise at 60.9%. 44th! The 6 sacks though... yuck. (125th)

All together, That gets the Iowa’s complementary football score to ... (.50 * 1) + (.33 * .63) + (.17 * .27) = .76.

While Iowa continues to trend down, the last three weeks still remain in the top four of games I’ve tracked which doesn’t include the Rutgers win. Whether Iowa can continue their trek in this mediocrity on their way to an eighth straight win against Minnesota is to be determined. Those dudes are stout and the weather might be stouter.