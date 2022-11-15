Hawks in the NFL - Week 10

It’s Week 10 and the Bills are doing Bills things. Sorry, Bills fans. Let’s go!

Dane Belton, Christian Kirksey, Desmond King, and Jaleel Johnson

Let’s start with New York Giants vs. Houston, as the game featured 4 former Iowa players in Dane Belton, Christian Kirksey, Desmond King, and Jaleel Johnson. The Houston side of this equation contributed a combined 11 tackles and 1⁄ 2 a sack (for Kirksey), while King had 3 punt returns for 17 yards. Not bad combined for the 3 former Hawks.

Belton registered 4 tackles and also did this.

Dane Belton's FIRST career INT ‼️



: CBS pic.twitter.com/tJm5bqSHnm — New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2022

That Belton’s first career pick in a 24-16 win for the Giants, and now they are 7-2 and have the best record in the state of New York.

Tristan Wirfs, Anthony Nelson, Noah Fant, and Austin Blythe

Let’s jet to Germany, shall we? Ja, bitte!

It turns out a team flying from Seattle to Munich - 9 hour time difference - might have a touch of jet lag and this game was about as poorly timed as possible for the resurgent Seahawks. OR, they spent a ton of time in various Munich beer halls. That’s in play too. Fant finished with 3 receptions for 34 yards, but the potent Seattle ground game was bottled up by the Tampa defense, finishing with just 34 yards rushing while allowing 3 sacks. Wirfs again allowed zero sacks - still zero allowed for the season - as Tampa has suddenly looked like maybe sort of being competent.

We also need to mention Anthony Nelson, as he logged one tackle but recovered a strip sack deep in Tampa territory to stop a Seattle scoring drive.

HUGE STOP!



Devin White forces a fumble in the red zone and while Anthony Nelson scoops up the fumble recovery.pic.twitter.com/9mFn2qYMYr — Buccaneers Nation (@BucsNationCP) November 13, 2022

George Kittle

This was a quiet week for Kittle, as the 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers to climb within a half game of Seattle in the NFC West (with the Niners holding the tie-breaker). Kittle had only 2 targets, catching 1 for 21 yards.

T.J. Hockenson and A.J. Epenesa

The Game of the Week/Year included 2 former players in Hockenson and Epenesa. Epenesa started in place of Greg Rousseau and finished with 3 tackles (all solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, and 2 deflected passes. The sack brings Epenesa’s sack total to 3 1⁄ 2 for the season. That’s a great day at the office for Epenesa.

Meanwhile, Hockenson had 7 catches on 10 targets for 45 yards as the Vikings won a goofy game that had to include Buffalo, because apparently all they can do is lose goofy games.

