Iowa Football: Kick Time and Game Line Announced for Hawkeyes at Minnesota

The Iowa Hawkeyes have put their fanbase through a wild ride thus far in 2022. After an abysmal, frustrating start to the season wherein Iowa dropped below .500 on the year and seemed poised to fire more offensive staff this offseason than win games the rest of the year, the Hawkeyes went out and won three straight games in the Big Ten West.

After a convincing defensive and special teams showing, the Hawkeyes emerged with a 24-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. That win, paired with a loss by #21 Illinois at home to Purdue means the Hawkeyes woke up Sunday morning in a 4-way tie not for second place, but atop the West standings. Iowa is in deadlock with Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota.

And that’s where things get really interesting. The Illini are set to travel to Ann Arbor this week to take on the #3 Michigan Wolverines in a game where they will likely be double digit underdogs. Iowa already holds the tiebreaker over Purdue thanks to their win in West Lafeyette a week ago. And that leaves just Minnesota, where the Hawkeyes travel this coming week for a battle not just for Floyd of Rosedale, but also the keys to the Big Ten West. The Gophers already lost to Purdue earlier this season, meaning they would need the Boilers to lose to either Northwestern or Indiana in the last two weeks, but a Hawkeye victory almost certainly means Iowa would control their own destiny on the road to Indianapolis.

With so many moving parts, the kick time for Saturday’s showdown had been flexed into a six day window. On Sunday, the TV networks announced a slew of kick times, including Iowa’s. The Hawkeyes and Gophers are set to kick off at 3pm CT on FOX.

Notably, the Hawkeyes opened up as 3-point underdogs on Sunday. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the over/under at 32.5 total points, which would be a season low. Perhaps that’s to be expected given the game will feature two top-5 scoring defenses nationally.

Here’s an early look at the details for next Saturday as the Hawkeyes and Gophers face off for Floyd of Rosedale.

Date: Saturday, November 19th

Time: 2:30 pm CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 4-3)

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

TV: FS1

Preliminary Weather Forecast: mostly cloudy with temps in the upper-20s, 25% chance of rain with 10mph winds

DraftKings Opening Line: Minnesota -1.5, O/U 36.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.