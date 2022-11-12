BOILERHONK’S WEEK 11 PONKS

Alrighty. Two weeks ago, I went from 2-5 to 3-3. Not good but better. Took a week off the gambling to hang out in West Lafayette and spend some money at Harry’s Chocolate Shop. Let’s turn the tide in the home stretch.

Ohio State at Penn State OVER 60.5, +1

Rutgers +14 at Minnesota, -1.1u

Illinois -7 at Nebraska, +1u

Northwestern +350 at Iowa, -1u

Northwestern at Iowa UNDER 37.5, -1.1u

Michigan State +23 at Michigan, +1u

Last week: 3-3-0 (-0.2u)

Running:

12-14-1 ATS (-3.4u)

1-3 ML (+0.5u)

12-11-1 O/U (-0.1u)

25-28-2 Overall (-3.0u)

All* lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 11 Lines

Purdue Boilermakers +6.5 | +200 at Illinois Fighting Illini -240 | O/U 44.5

Indiana Hoosiers +40.5 | N/A at Ohio State Buckeyes N/A | O/U 61

Rutgers Scarlet Knights +10 | +280 at Michigan State Spartans -360 | O/U 41

Wisconsin Badgers pk | -110 at Iowa Hawkeyes -110 | O/U 35

Nebraska Cornhuskers +30.5 | +2500 at Michigan Wolverines -12,500 | O/U 49.5

Maryland Terrapins +10.5 | +340 at Penn State Nittany Lions -425 | O/U 57

Northwestern Wildcats +17.5 | +675 at Minnesota Golden Gophers -975 | O/U 41

We have two teams playing for style points: Ohio State & Michigan. That means they’re going to try and score a lot of points. Both of them have the kind of offenses who could get to the number by themselves behind explosive run games (weather looks spotty in both places). OSU, in particular, will be looking to prove last week at Northwestern was a fluke. The rare “hold your nose and bet the over” bets. IU/OSU OVER 61 and Nebraska/Michigan OVER 49.5

Michigan State hasn’t won a Big Ten game by more than eight points and won’t start this week. Rutgers +10

The only unit I trust in Purdue/Illinois is Illinois’ defense. That’ll be enough to keep the game UNDER 44.5.

Same logic applies to Wisconsin/Iowa, except I trust Iowa’s defense and Iowa’s offense [to continue struggling against Wisconsin]. UNDER 35

Penn State is 6-2 against Maryland under James Franklin with a median margin of 20.5 points. Penn State -10.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

*Rutgers lines not available on DraftKings due to New Jersey law

Open Future Bets:

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

Purdue WIN Big Ten - 0.5u to win 14

Michigan WIN Big Ten - 1u to win 6.5